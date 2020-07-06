San Diego Comic-Con’s upcoming virtual event, [email protected], will be almost entirely prerecorded, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

SDCC expects to run 300 to 400 online panels between July 23-26 and almost all of them will be pre-recorded by studios and networks and submitted in advance, a spokesperson for Comic-Con International told TheWrap Monday.

According to the representative, the organization does not currently “anticipate anything live” for [email protected], but it is possible there will be “live elements to some programming.”

This means that fan Q&As, obviously, are out, though the spokesperson says some studios and shows have reached out to their communities via social media to ask for questions in advance.

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con was canceled in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, marking the first time the annual pop culture event won’t happen as planned in its 51-year history. In May, Comic-Con International revealed it would be holding a virtual con in lieu of the in-person event, with “personalized snacks, free parking and no lines,” among other lockdown-friendly perks.

The official schedule for [email protected] will begin rolling out this Thursday, two weeks ahead of the event, as is traditional for the in-person con as well. But a few studios and networks have already revealed which TV shows and movies they will be bringing and readers can find that list here.