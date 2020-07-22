San Diego Comic-Con’s first-ever [email protected], a free virtual event that boasts an impressive lineup of almost entirely prerecorded panels, kicks off Wednesday with the online version of SDCC’s traditional “preview night.” But that’s just the beginning of the festivities, which will run through this Sunday and consist of no big Marvel or DC Universe panel, but will include the appearance of many streaming services, cable networks and studios promoting their upcoming shows and movies.

HBO has set presentations for “His Dark Materials” and “Lovecraft Country,” and Amazon Prime Video is bringing “The Boys,” “Upload,” “Truth Seekers” and “Utopia,” and also sponsoring its own Amazon Virtual-Con hub.

Meanwhile, AMC is hosting panels for its “Walking Dead” universe and “NOS4A2” and Disney is prepping 11 different presentations, including a career retrospective on Nathan Fillion.

Additionally, Hulu has scheduled a virtual panel for its upcoming Marvel series “Helstrom,” as well as “Solar Opposites” and “Crossing Swords.” CBS All Access is planning a mega “Star Trek” universe panel, incorporating “Picard,” “Discovery” and “Lower Decks.”

Also Read: [email protected]: Inside the First-Ever Virtual - and Free - San Diego Comic-Con

Syfy’s “Wynonna Earp” will be on hand to celebrate its long-awaited fourth season, which will debut that same weekend. And FX Networks will be bringing “Archer” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

And newbie streaming services Peacock, Apple TV+, Disney+ and HBO Max will all be making their Comic-Con debuts with a few panels.

On the film side, there are panels for movies like “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” “Deep Blue Sea 3,” “Antlers,” “G-LOC” and a 15th-anniversary panel for “Constantine.” Marvel and Twentieth Studios’ much-delayed X-Men film, “New Mutants,” will make an appearance as well.

Also Read: How the Coronavirus Pandemic Cost Comic-Con 2020 Millions of Dollars

In terms of solo events, Joss Whedon, Kevin Smith, Robert Kirkman and Charlize Theron are all scheduled to appear in their own personal [email protected] panels.

San Diego Comic-Con 2020 was canceled in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, marking the first time the annual pop culture event won’t happen as planned in its 50-year history. In May, Comic-Con International revealed it would be holding a free virtual con in lieu of the traditional in-person con.

The online convention, dubbed [email protected], will take place July 22-26, the same time span during which San Diego Comic-Con would have been held. Between 300 and 400 virtual panels are planned for the event.

Also Read: Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

Readers can find the details on all of [email protected]’s must-see panels, each in their respective studios and networks’ own words, and the full schedule here.

THURSDAY

STAR TREK UNIVERSE: PICARD, DISCOVERY AND LOWER DECKS

Join us as we virtually bring together the casts and producers from STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, new animated series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS and STAR TREK: PICARD. Dominic Patten, Deadline’s senior editor, moderates the overall “Star Trek” Universe panels with an introduction and discussion with Secret Hideout executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin, who give a glimpse of what’s ahead in the ever-expanding franchise.

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 10 a.m. PT

SOLAR OPPOSITES

Your favorite Shlorpians are getting together for Comic-Con at Home! As Hulu’s most-watched original comedy premiere to date, “Solar Opposites” centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome, while protecting the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth…

Join Justin Roiland (“Korvo”), Thomas Middleditch (“Terry”), Sean Giambrone (“Yumyulack”), Mary Mack (“Jesse”) and executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel for all things “Solar Opposites” including an exclusive clip from the upcoming second season!

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 11 a.m. PT

DUNCANVILLE

Join executive producers Mike & Julie Scully, executive producer and star, Amy Poehler, along with stars Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro and guest stars Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa for an exclusive first look at the upcoming second season; returning next Spring on FOX.

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 12 p.m. PT

CARTOON NETWORK STUDIOS FIRST LOOK

Philip Solomon, voice of Craig, and Lucia Cunningham, voice of Craig’s little sister Jessica, from the Emmy-nominated series Craig of the Creek host the annual Cartoon Network Studios First Look virtual panel . . . it’s like they are at the Trading Tree, but instead of handing out Choco Rolls they’re dishing out special announcements and exclusive clips from Apple & Onion, Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie, Craig of the Creek, Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Victor and Valentino, and We Bare Bears The Movie. See you there! (Please note, attendees are responsible for bringing their own Choco Roll.)

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 12 p.m. PT

Also Read: 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Creator Reveals Season 5 Would Have Finally Featured 'Riverdale' Crossover

TRUTH SEEKERS

A new original supernatural horror-comedy by Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead), Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz), James Serafinowicz (Sick Note) and Nat Saunders (Sick Note). Join as they discuss the making of the hilarious eight-episode series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators, who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. Discussion and Q&A moderated by Empire Magazine’s Chris Hewitt.

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 12 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/2GYiDEnX7gw

MYTHIC QUEST: RAVEN’S BANQUET

In February, Apple TV+ released the series “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” in partnership with Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft Film & Television. In this panel moderated by Erin Simon, host and producer, esports and gaming, the female powerhouses behind Mythic Quest, Ubisoft Film & Television and Red Storm Entertainment will share how they came together and leveraged their particular expertise in the gaming and television worlds to create and tell an authentic story. Panelists include Megan Ganz, Co-Creator & Executive Producer, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet; Danielle Kreinik, Director of TV Development, Ubisoft Film & Television, and Executive Producer; Ashly Burch, Writer & Actor, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet; and Elizabeth Loverso, VP Product Development, Ubisoft Red Storm. Through this discussion, the group will also address their experience working and being leaders in their respective fields in historically male-dominated industries and their advice for the next generation.

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 1 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/ZxSB-JdWovc

MARVEL’S 616

“Marvel’s 616” explores how Marvel’s rich legacy of stories, characters and creators exist within the “world outside your window.” Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, explores the intersections of storytelling, pop culture and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Join directors Gillian Jacobs, Paul Scheer and executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman as they discuss the making of this Disney+ original anthology series with moderator Angélique Roché.

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 1 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/_dqPLYpDoNs

UTOPIA

A twisted, eight-episode thriller about a group of young comic fans who discover the conspiracy in a graphic novel is real, and embark on a high-stakes adventure to save humanity from the end of the world. Join writer and executive producer Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) and series stars John Cusack (High Fidelity), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Ashleigh LaThrop (Fifty Shades Freed), Dan Byrd (Cougar Town), Desmin Borges (You’re The Worst), Javon “Wanna” Walton (Euphoria), and Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day) for a Q&A moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Christian Holub.

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 1 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/5v6D4TPfV9w

HIS DARK MATERIALS

This virtual panel will include a look back at highlights from the first season of the hit drama series as well as an exclusive conversation about what to expect in season two. Moderated by award-winning journalist Stacey Wilson Hunt, the panelists include executive producers Jane Tranter and Jack Thorne as well as cast members Dafne Keen (“Lyra”), Ruth Wilson (“Mrs.Coulter”), Ariyon Bakare (“Lord Boreal”), Amir Wilson (“Will Parry”), Andrew Scott (“John Parry”), and Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Lee Scoresby”). Fans can follow live coverage of the panel on Twitter from @daemonsanddust and use #HisDarkMaterials to join the conversation.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Philip Pullman’s first book in the best-selling His Dark Materials trilogy being published, the first episode of the hit HBO series is now available to stream for free on HBO’s YouTube channel.

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 1 p.m. PT

COLLIDER: DIRECTORS ON DIRECTING

Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel), Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World: Dominion), and Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) take part in a wide-ranging and in-depth discussion about the craft of directing and projects past, present, and future. Moderated by Collider’s editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub.

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 2 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/4y69aamh0H0

UPLOAD

Join creator, executive producer and director Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) and stars Robbie Amell (Code 8), Andy Allo (Pitch Perfect 3), Kevin Bigley (Undone), Allegra Edwards (New Girl), and Zainab Johnson (American Koko) as they discuss how they brought this futuristic comedy to life, share behind-the-scenes details from Season One, and tease what fans can expect in Season Two. The panel will be moderated by Engadget’s Cherlynn Low. Upload Season One is a ten-episode, half-hour, sci-fi comedy that takes place in the near future, where people can be “Uploaded” into a virtual afterlife of their choice.

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 2 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/aXtiv76Y1ZQ

THE NEW MUTANTS

A special [email protected] panel featuring writer/director Josh Boone and the stars of “The New Mutants,” including: Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga and moderated by Ira Madison III

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 2 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/jGcU0JKAL5U

SUPERSTORE

The cast and showrunners of Superstore come together for a fun-filled hour stocked with their favorite shared moments over the past five years. Watch the cast celebrate Comic-Con from home, and treat fans with what to expect when the series returns next season on NBC. You never know what surprises are in store! Cast members Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, and Kaliko Kauahi will all join the conversation, along with showrunners Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green.

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 3 p.m. PT

THE BOYS

Join executive producer Eric Kripke, along with series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara and Aya Cash, with moderator Aisha Tyler, for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming second season of The Boys. Executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will also make a special appearance. Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. The even more intense, more insane Season Two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought.

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 3 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/xOIqjCj-ADs

Also Read: 9 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Tough as Nails' to 'Don't' (Photos)

THE BLACKLIST

NBC’s The Blacklist series creator/executive producer Jon Bokenkamp, executive producer John Eisendrath, series stars Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressler), and Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper), will be joined by Proof, Inc’s visualization supervisors Adam Coglan and Matt Perrin to discuss how they stepped up to the challenge of completing the season with partial animation after production was shut down due to the pandemic. Moderated by Philiana Ng, senior editor, Entertainment Tonight.

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 4 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/5OiZI1aXOuI

CLOSE ENOUGH

Join JG Quintel, creator of the Emmy Award-winning Regular Show for a panel and table read for his new HBO Max series CLOSE ENOUGH, a surreal animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their two divorced best friends/roommates all living together on the east-side of Los Angeles. Jason Mantzoukas (Alex), Gabrielle Walsh (Emily), Kimiko Glenn (Bridgette) and Jessica DiCicco (Candice) will join Quintel (Josh) and Calvin Wong (supervising producer) and moderator William Salyers (Regular Show) to discuss the show’s themes of navigating the transitional 30’s, juggling work and kids, and pursuing your dreams, while avoiding time-traveling snails, stripper clowns, and murderous mannequins. Cartoon Network Studios’ CLOSE ENOUGH is now streaming on HBO Max.

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 5 p.m. PT

VAN HELSING

This panel will answer some fan questions, find out where Vanessa Van Helsing is, and take a closer look at her epic meeting with The Dark One in Metamorphosis. They will also discuss what it was like filming overseas, the challenges we’ve faced during COVID-19, and how Van Helsing is getting back on track for Season 5.

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 5 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/Sq53NAkDSkY

MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000: A PANEL PANORAMA

Erik Adams (The A.V. Club) leads a discussion with MST3K creator Joel Hodgson and former cast members Bill Corbett (Crow T. Robot #2) and J. Elvis Weinstein (Tom Servo #1) as they engage in some good old-fashioned Q&A.

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 6 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/E_cL3l76EwM

SHUDDER PRESENTS “HORROR IS QUEER”

Discover why horror cinema is (and always has been) queer with Sam Wineman (The Quiet Room), director of Shudder’s upcoming documentary on LGBTQ horror film history, and a panel of leading voices: Nay Bever (co-host, Attack of the Queerwolf podcast), Bryan Fuller (creator, Hannibal), Don Mancini (creator of the Child’s Play franchise), Lachlan Watson (actor, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and, serving as moderator, writer Jordan Crucchiola.

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 6 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/4dHcSWUHj5M

Also Read: 'Umbrella Academy' Season 2 Trailer: The Hargreeves Are Stuck in Different Pasts and Have to Get Back to the Same Future (Video)

FRIDAY

CHARLIZE THERON: EVOLUTION OF A BADASS – AN ACTION HERO CAREER RETROSPECTIVE

Actress and producer Charlize Theron reflects on portraying over two decades of action heroes, from Æon Flux to The Old Guard’s Andromache, Mad Max: Fury Road’s Furiosa to Atomic Blonde’s Lorraine Broughton. In a lengthy retrospective Q&A moderated by IGN’s Terri Schwartz, Theron discusses the evolution of the modern female action hero, the roles that inspired her and what drives her to constantly push her limits with fight training.

WHEN: Friday July 24 at 10 a.m. PT

HBO MAX: THE CARTOON NETWORK STUDIOS COLLECTION

HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios are excited to share with you a few highlights from their amazing collaboration. Featuring show creators Myke Chilian of TIG N’ SEEK, Stephen P. Neary of THE FUNGIES and Julia Pott of SUMMER CAMP ISLAND, we’ll take a look into what makes these shows truly awesome. Hear from cast members, watch exclusive content and learn to draw a few of your favorite new friends.

WHEN: Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m. PT

VIKINGS

MGM Television invites Vikings fans to a very special panel during San Diego [email protected] 2020, “Vikings: A Look Back with The Lothbroks.” The series Showrunner, sole Writer and Executive Producer Michael Hirst will join fan favorites Travis Fimmel (Ragnar Lothbrok), Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha), Alex Ludwig (Bjorn Ironside), Clive Standen (Rollo) and Jordan Patrick Smith (Ubbe) to discuss their favorite moments from the past six and a half seasons, favorite fan interactions during Comic-con and what makes Vikings so extraordinary.

Fans will also be treated to an exclusive clip from the second half of the sixth and final season of the series beloved by audiences around the world. The panel will be moderated by Kate Hahn, Senior Writer, TV Guide Magazine.

WHEN: Friday, July 24 at 11 a.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/H0-3kuEmdMk

ADVENTURE TIME: DISTANT LANDS – BMO

C’mon grab your friends for a special return to the Land of Ooo and beyond with ADVENTURE TIME: DISTANT LANDS -BMO. Based on the animated series Adventure Time by show creator Pendleton Ward and executive producer Adam Muto, these four specials explore the unseen corners of the world with both familiar and exciting brand-new characters. Join moderator Michaela Dietz (“Amethyst” from Steven Universe), as she shares all of the ba-nay-nay details about the BMO special from Adam Muto (executive producer), Glory Curda (Y5), Olivia Olson (Marceline) and Niki Yang (BMO). Plus, stick around for a righteous sneak peek of the second special, OBSIDIAN. It’s gonna be so spice! ADVENTURE TIME: DISTANT LANDS – BMO from Cartoon Network Studios is now streaming on HBO Max.

WHEN: Friday, July 24 at 11 a.m. PT

DON’T LOOK DEEPER

Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer, breakout star Helena Howard, director Catherine Hardwicke, and co-creator Jeffrey Lieber discuss bringing the sci-fi thriller Don’t Look Deeper to life for Quibi. Moderated by Collider’s Perri Nemiroff.

WHEN: Friday, July 24 at 12 p.m. PT

FEAR THE WALKING DEAD

Fear the Walking Dead will present a panel for the series’ upcoming sixth season, premiering later this year. Moderated by Hardwick, the panel will feature Gimple, Showrunners and Executive Producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan’s (James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to “Live” and this season we’ll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia’s communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia’s walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

WHEN: Friday, July 24 at 12 p.m. PT

INFINITY TRAIN

The mysterious and compelling fan-favorite series from Cartoon Network Studios and HBO Max pulls in for a triumphant return to Comic-Con this year. Climb aboard and join Owen Dennis (series creator), Madeline Queripel (supervising director), and show writers Alex Horab, Lindsay Katai and Justin Michael as they look back on Books One and Two and reveal a sneak peek of Book Three, only on HBO Max.

WHEN: Friday, July 24 at 12 p.m. PT

YOLO: CRYSTAL FANTASY

Travel to Wollongong, Australia with the cast and crew of Adult Swim’s newest animated comedy YOLO: Crystal Fantasy. Show creator Michael Cusack is joined by writer/actor Tod Manojlovic and actress Sarah Bishop. Moderated by Zach White who is just happy to be there. YOLO: Crystal Fantasy premieres August 9 on Adult Swim. The first episode is available to watch now online!

WHEN: Friday, July 24 at 1 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/ty-_4tO98Yk

THE WALKING DEAD

The Walking Dead will make its 11th San Diego Comic-Con appearance with a panel spotlighting the season 10 finale episode, “A Certain Doom,” which will air as a standalone episode later this year. Moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), the panel will feature TWDU Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang, Executive Producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the season finale, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand and Paola Lazaro, among others.

In The Walking Dead’s season 10 finale, “A Certain Doom,” Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War.

WHEN: Friday, July 24 at 1 p.m. PT

THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND

The Walking Dead: World Beyond makes its Comic-Con International debut as the third series in wildly successful The Walking Dead Universe. Moderated by Hardwick, the series’ panel will feature Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Matt Negrete and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond and Joe Holt.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

WHEN: Friday, July 24 at 2 p.m. PT

12OZ MOUSE

It’s cast & crew of lo-fi favorite Adult Swim show,12oz Mouse. Panelists include show-creator Matt Maiellaro as well as voice actors Mary Spender, Ned Hastings, and Paul Painter, editor John Brestan and producer-animator Nicholas Ingkatanuwat. Moderated by Max Simonet.

WHEN: Friday, July 24 at 2 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/MTs5KFf9FpQ

Also Read: Virtual San Diego Comic-Con 2020 Will Be Almost Entirely Prerecorded (Exclusive)

HBO MAX: ADULT ANIMATION

Join show creators of ROBOT CHICKEN, SAMURAI JACK, Genndy Tartakovsky’s PRIMAL, BLACK DYNAMITE, LAZOR WULF and FINAL SPACE as they share their favorite San Diego Comic-Con memories. Panelists include Seth Green, Matthew Senreich, Genndy Tartakovsky, Carl Jones, Henry Bonsu and Olan Rogers.

WHEN: Friday, July 24 at 3 p.m. PT

THE CAPTURE

With the emergence of video surveillance and facial recognition, The Capture unveils a troubling world of fake news and the extraordinary power of intelligence services. To celebrate the premiere, the cast and creators will come together to discuss what could happen when seeing is deceiving and technological capabilities are abused. Go behind the scenes with executive producers Ben Chanan (The Missing, The People Next Door), Rosie Alison (Paddington 2, The Light Between Oceans) and series stars, Holliday Grainger (Strike, Patrick Melrose), Callum Turner (War & Peace, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Hand of God), Laura Haddock (Transformers: The Last Knight, Guardians of the Galaxy), and Famke Janssen (X-Men, Taken). The Capture will be streaming exclusively on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, on July 15.

WHEN: Friday, July 24 at 3 p.m. PT

HELSTROM

As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Hulu Original Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills. Helstrom is created for television and executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski along with Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb. Helstrom is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios.

WHEN: Friday, July 24 at 3 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/0RQYI1bRaqM

ROBERT KIRKMAN AT HOME

Robert Kirkman shares his latest projects and answers your questions!

WHEN: Friday, July 24 at 4 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/EYDqH1zSayU

CROSSING SWORDS

Hulu Original Crossing Swords follows Patrick, a good-hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle. His dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick’s valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell. War, murder, full-frontal nudity–who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?

Crossing Swords is created and written by John Harvatine IV and Tom Root and directed by John Harvatine IV. Sony/Stoopid Buddy Stoodios serves as the studio.

WHEN: Friday, July 24 at 4 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/DI1APEx4iOk

BOB’S BURGERS

The Emmy Award-winning animated FOX series “Bob’s Burgers” invites fans into their homes for a virtual panel with all of the laughs and surprises they generally bring to the Indigo Ballroom. Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard will break news about the upcoming season, and the always entertaining cast including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy will have you howling with laughter with never-before-seen footage, followed by a lively panel discussion and fan Q&A.

WHEN: Friday, July 24 at 4 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/9PcFQiivvEw

ARCHER

Who says staying home is boring? Archer, FXX’s award-winning animated comedy, returns for its 11th season later this year and follows Sterling Archer and his return to the spy world after a three-year coma. But first, join the voice cast of Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates, plus executive producer Casey Willis for a lively discussion and the reveal of not-to-be-missed details about the new season!

WHEN: Friday, July 24 at 5 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/mtnoVATSQBM

A ZOOM WITH JOSS WHEDON

WHEN: Friday, July 24 at 5 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/ibEPlm5FkHE

DEEP BLUE SEA 3

New discoveries and dangerous predators emerge in the middle of the ocean in Warner Bros. Home Entertainment’s highly anticipated feature film, Deep Blue Sea 3. The follow-up to the breakout success of Deep Blue Sea 2 (itself a sequel to the 1999 cult hit Deep Blue Sea), Deep Blue Sea 3 will be the hot topic of discussion between an esteemed group of panelists, including actors Tania Raymonde (Lost, Goliath), Nathaniel Buzolic (The Vampire Diaries, Hacksaw Ridge), Emerson Brooks (MacGyver), Bren Foster (The Last Ship), and Japanese star Reina Aoi, and director John Pogue (The Quiet Ones) and screenwriter Dirk Blackman (Outlander). Sharknado franchise director Anthony Ferrante will moderate the panel, which will include tantalizing clips from the upcoming film.

WHEN: Friday, July 24 at 5 p.m. PT

PANDORA

The cast and crew of The CW’s hit sci-fi series previews the show’s exciting second season debuting this fall. Join cast members Priscilla Quintana (“Jax”), Oliver Dench (“Xander”), and Ben Radcliffe (“Ralen”) along with executive producers Mark A. Altman (The Librarians, Agent X), Steve Kriozere (NCIS, Castle), and Thomas P. Vitale (Slasher) along with moderator Scott “Movie” Mantz as they look back at the first season and share a special sneak peek of the new season as Jax learns whether she’ll be the savior of our universe or its destruction. Pandora is a production of Radioactive Fishtank, Vital Signs Entertainment, and Starlings Television.

WHEN: Friday, July 24 at 5 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/FusxYxzN1jQ

SYFY: TZGZ’S ADULT ANIMATED ORIGINALS

Prepare to depart on a journey of animated bliss and get the first look at four new originals coming to TZGZ, SYFY’s late-night adult animation block! Take a magical “trip” with the fantastically flustered High Wizard as he transports us into the zany worlds of each new show. Moderated by Baron Vaughn (SYFY WIRE’s The Great Debate), join the creators and celebrity voices of Wild Life, Hell Den, Magical Girl Friendship Squad, and Devil May Care for an exclusive sneak peek at the future of late-night animation on SYFY.

WHEN: Friday, July 24 at 6 p.m. PT

Also Read: 33 Worst Sitcoms of All Time: From 'Mama's Family' to 'Coupling' (Photos)

SATURDAY

COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS

Making its network debut this fall on FOX, the latest installation in the COSMOS franchise, COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS, takes audiences on a series of spiritual voyages of exploration revealing previously uncharted realms, including lost worlds and worlds to come, and those that we may one day inhabit in a thrilling future we can still have. Join creator, executive producer, director and writer Ann Druyan; host and acclaimed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson; executive producer, director and writer Brannon Braga; executive producer Jason Clark; and visual effects supervisor Jeffrey A. Okun for a conversation about what is in store for the next chapter of COSMOS and a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the series. Featuring an introduction by executive producer Seth MacFarlane and exclusive never-before-seen footage, this panel discussion illustrates why COSMOS has remained relevant for the last 40 years.

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 10 a.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/YY-bSJAn3dQ

THE SIMPSONS

They’ll never stop The Simpsons!…from appearing at Comic-Con; this time on zoom. Join Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson and moderator Yeardley Smith. Find out how the show has surmounted social distancing and turbulent times en route to season 32!

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 11 a.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/knks1yv7RaU

PHINEAS AND FERB THE MOVIE: CANDACE AGAINST THE UNIVERSE

Join the creators & executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, director Bob Bowen and stars Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Maulik Pancholy and Dee Bradley Baker as they share an exclusive sneak peek of Disney+’s upcoming “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe” and discuss the origins of this iconic animated series!

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 12 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/ASQ2Z8JkdFU

BLESS THE HARTS

Join the Harts, in quarantine of course, for a Paint & Sip! Watch Kristen Wiig (Jenny Hart), Maya Rudolph (Betty Hart), Ike Barinholtz (Wayne Edwards), Jillian Bell (Violet Hart) and Fortune Feimster (Brenda) with executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Andy Bobrow try to recreate Bless The Harts characters while chatting about their favorite moments from season one, what they’re looking forward to in season two on FOX this Fall and how they’ve kept busy during quarantine while drinking the show’s favorite drink – boxed wine!

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 12 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/m7h1FLruleQ

CONSTANTINE: 15 ANNIVERSARY REUNION

Keanu Reeves, director Francis Lawrence, and producer Akiva Goldsman reunite to reflect on the making of the 2005 DC Comics adaptation. Moderated by Collider’s editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub.

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 12 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/O5ElexLAPQA

THE RIGHT STUFF

From Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way and Warner Horizon Scripted Television, “The Right Stuff” is the first scripted Disney+ original series from National Geographic. The series takes a clear-eyed look at the early days of the US space program. The series follows seven of the military’s best pilots as they become astronauts for the newly-formed NASA at the height of the Cold War. Competing to be the first in space, these ordinary men achieve the extraordinary, inspiring America to turn towards a new horizon of ambition and hope. Moderated by former NASA Astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, the panel will feature cast members Patrick J. Adams (“Major John Glenn”), Jake McDorman (“Lieutenant Commander Alan Shepard”), Colin O’Donoghue (“Captain Gordon Cooper”), Michael Trotter (“Gus Grissom”), Aaron Staton (“Wally Schirra”), Micah Stock (“Deke Slayton”), James Lafferty (“Scott Carpenter”), Nora Zehetner (“Annie Glenn”), Shannon Lucio (“Louise Shepard”), Eloise Mumford (“Trudy Cooper”), Eric Ladin (“Chris Kraft”), and Patrick Fischler (“Bob Gilruth”), Showrunner and Executive Producer Mark Lafferty, and Executive Producer Jennifer Davisson.

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 1 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/iyudS7OPIJM

AMERICAN DAD!

Ever wanted to learn how to draw one of your favorite AD! characters? Now is your chance, join show Supervising Director, Brent Woods, as he teaches the cast and executive producers how to draw Roger! Grab a sketchbook & pens and learn to draw everyone’s favorite alien alongside Rachael MacFarlane (Hayley), Wendy Schaal (Francine), Scott Grimes (Steve), Dee Bradley Baker (Klaus) and EPs Nic Wegener and Joe Chandler as they chat about the current season and look toward the series’ 300th episode airing on TBS this fall.

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 1 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/X3iZiGr0Ejg

GUILLERMO DEL TORO AND SCOTT COOPER ON ANTLERS AND FILMMAKING

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 1 p.m. PT

ROOSTER TEETH

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 1 p.m. PT

FAMILY GUY

Join cast Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green and executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin and Kara Vallow from FOX’s hit animated comedy “Family Guy” as we celebrate 350 episodes with a virtual table read! After, we’ll take a look back at some of our favorite moments from the last 18 seasons, plus a special sneak peek at the hilarity and hi-jinx coming up in our 19th season premiering this fall on FOX!

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 2 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/RQsT3TguiT8

FOR ALL MANKIND

Join cast members Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Sonya Walger and Krys Marshall for a thoughtful conversation looking back on season one of the Apple TV+ drama “For All Mankind.” Hosted by series creators and executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, the discussion will explore highlights from season one and feature an exclusive first look at the highly anticipated second season of this critically acclaimed series.

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 2 p.m. PT

Also Read: 43 Most Shocking TV Character Deaths of 2019, From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Stranger Things' (Photos)

WOMEN ROCKING HOLLYWOOD 2020: SUPPORTING FEMALE-HELMED FILM AND TV

What is so great about working as executive producer and director on a Frank Miller/Tom Wheeler project? What is it like to direct Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne in complicated fight scenes? How does working with women above and below the line make a film with Kelvin Harrison Jr, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Dakota Johnson more nuanced and believable? What does a producing director on Queen Sugar do? Find out all this and more, including why supporting women in film is so vital to equality for all, and how fans can make a difference, on this exciting female filmmaker-focused panel. Watch Nisha Ganatra (director: Late Night, The High Note), Lauren Wolkstein (director: Cloak & Dagger, supervising director: Queen Sugar), Gina Prince-Bythewood (writer/director: Love and Basketball, director: The Old Guard), Zetna Fuentes (director: Jessica Jones, executive producer/director: Cursed), and Alison Emilio (director of ReFrame) as they share their experiences and insights. Moderated by Leslie Combemale (creator: Women Rocking Hollywood, freelance writer: AWFJ.org).

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 2 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/jq_KBAWB8nM

AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.

For seven seasons Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has managed to take us on one wild ride after another. The show is coming to an end with season seven, which premiered on May 27, and we are excited to celebrate the show with this panel. It is one thing to explore the amazing, and sometimes scary, abilities of inhumans (mutants), and quite another to take these stories into a matrix-like world, into space and even on a time-traveling adventure. Join the Fleet Science Center and executive producers, writers, and actors from Marvel’s immensely popular TV show Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., as they reveal how these stories came to life and discuss with San Diego scientists if they got the science right. Panelists are Jeffrey Bell (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. showrunner, executive producer, and writer), Andrea Decker (Fleet Science Center, moderator), Dr. Virginia De Sa (professor in the Cognitive Science Department at UC San Diego), Elizabeth Henstridge (actor, Jemma Simmons), Dr. Anila Kanchan Madiraju (research associate at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies), Melissa Miller (scientist and science writer at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography), James Oliver (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. co-producer and writer), Sharla Oliver (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. co-producer and writer), Dr. Troy Sandberg (postdoctoral researcher at UC San Diego), Joel Stoffer (actor, Enoch), and Craig Titley (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. executive producer and writer).

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 3 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/SpJR2qq3TIk

BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC

Orion Pictures invites fan to a most excellent [email protected] experience for their upcoming BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC! Join cast Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, William Sadler, director Dean Parisot alongside writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson in a lively panel moderated by filmmaker and fan Kevin Smith.

The latest installment of the Bill & Ted franchise continues to follow the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan. The now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe, with the help of their daughters, a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends.

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 3 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/cgGNBPIk3q8

BRAVE NEW WORLD

Based on Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking novel, Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. Join creator and showrunner David Wiener (Homecoming, The Killing) and cast members Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story, Hail, Caesar!), Jessica Brown Findlay (Winter’s Tale, Downton Abbey), Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones, The Theory of Everything), Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Nina Sosanya (Killing Eve), Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us), and Joseph Morgan (The Originals) for an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at the making of Peacock’s highly anticipated new series. Brave New World will be streaming exclusively on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, beginning July 15. The series is from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 3 p.m. PT

THE ORDER

The Order is joining [email protected] with a virtual panel on on the Comic-Con YouTube Channel. The thrilling second season of the drama series is now streaming on Netflix. The virtual session will include series stars Jake Manley ‘Jack’ (Heroes: Reborn), Adam DiMarco ‘Randall’ (The Magicians), Devery Jacobs ‘Lilith’ (American Gods), Thomas Elms ‘Hamish’ (Timeless), Louriza Tronco ‘Gabrielle’ (Make It Pop), and Katharine Isabelle ‘Vera’ (Ginger Snaps) along with creator/showrunner Dennis Heaton (Motive), writer/EP Shelley Eriksen (Private Eyes) and executive producers Mike Frislev (Fargo, Hell On Wheels, Van Helsing) and Chad Oakes (Fargo, Hell On Wheels, Van Helsing) in a Q&A moderated by producer Morris Chapdelaine (Van Helsing).

Together they will discuss the inspiration behind our favourite secret society, how characters have coped with the events of season two, the backstory of a few new surprise guest stars and answer some burning questions left unanswered after the finale.

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 3 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/FRt8jbRQDbE

STUMPTOWN

Based on the graphic novel series, “Stumptown” is returning to ABC for a highly anticipated season two. Stars Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson and Michael Ealy will be joined by executive producers Jason Richman, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer and graphic novel author Greg Rucka to answer your burning questions and discuss the cliffhangers from last season’s finale plus all the action in store for the upcoming season.

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 4 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/JxOOPXefj_o

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY

Join the cast of HBO’s upcoming new genre-bending series for a panel with stars Jurnee Smollett (“Letitia ‘Leti’ Lewis”), Jonathan Majors (“Atticus Freeman”), Michael Kenneth Williams (“Montrose Freeman”), Aunjanue Ellis (“Hippolyta Freeman”), Wunmi Mosaku (“Ruby Baptiste”), Abbey Lee (“Christina Braithwhite”), and Courtney B. Vance (“George Freeman”). Entertainment Weekly’s Sarah Rodman moderates. The ten-episode drama series from showrunner and executive producer Misha Green will debut on HBO on Sunday, August 16. Fans can also follow live coverage of the panel on Twitter from @LovecraftHBO and use #LovecraftCountry to join the conversation.

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 4 p.m. PT

LIONSGATE’S G-LOC

Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers franchise), John Rhys-Davies (The Lord of the Rings franchise), Tala Gouveia, and director Tom Paton will partake in a Q&A session moderated by Jacob Oller (entertainment reporter at SYFY Wire).

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 5 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/sVDBeGazYIY

WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS

Named “TV’s best comedy” by The Hollywood Reporter, What We Do in the Shadows is a documentary-style look into the lives of four vampires and their loyal familiar who, in a surprising twist, is a descendant of famed vampire slayer Van Helsing. Join us in raising a glass of regular human alcohol beer to the sharp-toothed cast – Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch, Harvey Guillén – and the creative team for a spirited discussion hosted by special guest, Haley Joel Osment.

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 5 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/A-bBCUlPHyw

WYNONNA EARP

The panel is expected to include special appearances by Emily Andras, Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell and Varun Saranga. The long-awaited fourth season of “Wynonna Earp” will debut on Sunday, July 26.

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 5 p.m. PT

AFROFUTURISM – BLACK TO THE FUTURE 3(D): REAL A.F.

For decades, Daffy Duck was the only black actor getting any consistent work in Hollywood. Hiring practices that even Daffy would describe as, “Deth-picable!” Oh sure, we all MARVEL’d at “Black Panther” (the movie), but what has Hollywood done to promote diversity lately? Check out what Black developers of content have to say on this issue. Will Hollywood ever truly recognize that Black Productions Matter! We can’t go black to the future–until we RISE UP out of the past? It’s time to get real A.F.! Roll call! Panelists include Erika Alexander (Living Single), Tim Russ (Star Trek: Voyager), Denys Cowan (The Boondocks), Kevin Grevioux (Underworld), professor Ajani Brown (San Diego State University), and Rico Anderson (The Orville). Moderated by Jimmy Diggs (Star Trek: Voyager).

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 6 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/CXRzF8I7_H4

NOS4A2

NOS4A2 returns to Comic-Con for its second season, which kicked off on Sunday, June 21 and airs through August 23. Moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Clark Collis, the panel will feature Showrunner and Executive Producer Jami O’Brien, Executive Producer Joe Hill and cast member Zachary Quinto.

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 6 p.m. PT

AN EVENING WITH KEVIN SMITH

An Evening with Kevin Smith – Kevin Smith talks Son-In-Lockdown, unveils a new Funko Pop, and drops the first look at his new film Killroy Was Here. Plus, Kevin chats about a new podcast he created with his daughter, Harley Quinn Smith, and reveals how to get your very own Mooby’s Cow Tipper.

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 6 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/scc4gW94XxE

FARSCAPE… TO BE CONTINUED

Farscape is now on Amazon Prime and there has been talk of its return. Join Farscape cast members in celebration of this epic sci-fi series! Panelists include Gigi Edgley (Chiana, Farscape), Ricky Manning (writer, Farscape), Rebecca Riggs (Commandant Grayza, Farscape), David Franklin (Lieutenant Braca, Farscape), Lani Tupu (Captain Crais, Farscape), and Paul Goddard (Stark, Farscape). Moderated by Kirk Thatcher (Jim Henson’s Creature Shop Challenge).

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 6 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/nxuoUPSBxsk

SCARY GOOD TV WITH HORROR’S TOP SHOWRUNNERS

Nick Antosca (Channel Zero), Meredith Averill (Locke & Key), Don Mancini (Chucky), Greg Nicotero (Creepshow) and Jami O’Brien (NOS4A2) offer their unique insights on why horror TV is having a moment and what it takes to create the kind of terrifying shows that keep viewers coming back episode after episode. Moderated by screenwriter/educator Tananarive Due (executive producer, Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror).

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 6 p.m. PT

WHERE TO WATCH: https://youtu.be/xHaKkYoU4hE

Also Read: 47 Best TV Couples of All Time, From Lucy and Ricky to Jim and Pam (Photos)

SUNDAY

FIRST TMNT ANNIVERSARY

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle movie presents a bit of history of the making of this iconic film with panel guests producer Kim Dawson, writer and ex-offico producer Bobby Herbeck, and moderated by The Old Turtle Den’s creator Chris Castaneda.

WHEN: Sunday, July 26 at 10 a.m. PT

WHERE: https://youtu.be/TF28DuRmAbk

HOOPS

The star-studded voice cast of “Hoops,” a new adult animated series for Netflix launching this summer from 20th Century Fox Television (“The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” “Bob’s Burgers”), gathered for an irreverent-in-the-best-way conversation about coming together to make this show that follows a foul-mouthed high school basketball coach who is sure he’ll hit the big leagues if he can only turn his terrible team around. Voice stars Jake Johnson, Rob Riggle, Ron Funches, Natasha Leggero, Cleo King and A.D. Miles join creator and executive producer Ben Hoffman and moderator/ guest voice star Max Greenfield (Johnson’s former “New Girl” co-star) for a truly wild and hilarious Q&A.

Fans will be treated to an exclusive first look at footage from the premiere episode. “Hoops” comes from writer-comedian Ben Hoffman (“The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “Archer”), Phil Lord and Chris Miller (“The Lego Movie”), with animation produced by Bento Box (“Bob’s Burgers”).

WHEN: Sunday, July 26 at 10 a.m. PT

WHERE: https://youtu.be/biftX95uMPA

MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM

Creator Eliot Laurence and the cast of “Motherland: Fort Salem” gather to discuss the epic first season and a look forward to season two, which expands the rich world we’ve come to know. Panelists from the fan-favorite series include Taylor Hickson, Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, Demetria McKinney, Amalia Holm, and Lyne Renee. The conversation will be moderated by TVGuide.com’s Lindsay MacDonald.

WHEN: Sunday, July 26 at 10 a.m. PT

WHERE: https://youtu.be/5aBUsszqMGw

NEXT

Coming to FOX in Fall 2020, “NEXT” arrives at [email protected] with a sneak peek of the thrilling opening scene of the propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines pulse-pounding action with an examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don’t yet understand.

“NEXT” stars John Slattery (“Mad Men”) as a Silicon Valley pioneer, who teams with cybercrime agent Fernanda Andrade (“The First”), to fight a villain unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Panelists will include creator and executive producer Manny Coto (“24”), John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley (“Ozark”), Jason Butler Harner (“Ozark”) and Eve Harlow (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) for a fascinating conversation about the new series and how AI and technology infiltrate all of our lives, moderated by Thrillist’s Esther Zuckerman.

WHEN: Sunday, July 26 at 11 a.m. PT

THE 100

WHEN: Sunday, July 26 at 12 p.m. PT

LOONEY TUNES CARTOONS

Executive producer Pete Browngardt, supervising producer Alex Kirwan, and art director Aaron Spurgeon join voice cast members Eric Bauza, Bob Bergen, Jeff Bergman and Candi Milo for the looniest and liveliest panel at the ‘Con. The creative team will exclusively premiere an all-new cartoon and take fans into the process of bringing Bugs, Daffy, Porky and the other iconic Looney Tunes characters back to the screen. Warner Bros. Animation’s LOONEY TUNES CARTOONS is now streaming on HBO Max.

WHEN: Sunday, July 26 at 1 p.m. PT

A CONVERSATION WITH NATHAN FILLION

Showrunner Alexi Hawley (“The Rookie”) talks with Nathan Fillion (“Firefly,” “Castle,” “The Rookie”) about his career in film and television. With special appearances by Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Mekia Cox, Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever and Jon Huertas.

WHEN: Sunday, July 26 at 2 p.m. PT

WHERE: https://youtu.be/iJJJ-z18Pyg