Creatorverse: Creators and Platforms Are Grappling With AI Usage in Real Time

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Hey Creatorverse readers,

There’s an AI reckoning that’s emerging within the creator ecosystem. Look no further than Hank Green (3.2 million YouTube subscribers), who landed in hot water with his fans after admitting to using the technology to make his educational content.

After viewers accused Green of reading off an AI-generated script during a video, Green admitted he’s been using AI to help research his videos. Green isn’t any old science and education influencer; he’s the granddaddy of the genre who has been posting for nearly two decades — an eternity in internet time. Green has since apologized to his fans and announced he will be pulling back from creating for a while as he sorts through his AI usage. But the entire debacle has led to mass outrage from viewers.

“It’s hard to think of anyone who’s been consistently putting work onto the internet for that long a time — with an emphasis on pedagogy, education, morality — where saying ‘OK, I’m going to be using AI now’ wouldn’t feel like a betrayal,” Adam Bumas, head of research at Garbage Media, told me.

No matter your feelings on Green’s AI snafu, it’s an interesting case study into how creators are having to justify their AI usage to fans. By now,over 80% of creators use AIsomewhere in their workflow, whether that means using the technology to analyze audience demographics or incorporating AI elements on screen, yet many viewers are adamantly opposed to the technology. For example, creators who participated in a luxury retreat sponsored by OpenAI have been facing intense backlash all this week.

Making this equation even more difficult, different creator communities have different tolerances for AI, meaning there’s no hard and fast universal rule when it comes to AI disclosures from creators.

Despite this murkiness, different platforms have started to stake out their own guidelines when it comes to AI-generated content. Though AI certainly exists on YouTube and TikTok, expectations from those audiences means that AI content is valued less. Deep dives and well-produced longform videos perform well on YouTube, and TikTok has developed an entire aesthetic that relies on quickly made content that has clearly been made by humans. Though YouTube Shorts made it easier to create AI content, the company announced it will be cracking down on AI slop and “off-putting content” (That latter reason is why YouTube banned several provocative ASMR creators last week).

Snapchat announced it will stop highlighting fully AI-generated content on its Spotlight feed last Friday. As for LinkedIn, the platform whose users have embraced AI the most according to Bumas, the platform has added a button that will let users report AI slop.

That leaves the Meta-owned platforms, Facebook and Instagram. Earlier this month, Facebook introduced a verification badgedesigned to show who’s a real person. But Instagram has become a major hub for AI content, and not all of it is being labelled as such. Just last week, an AI-generated video of a wave crashing over a movie set hit over 500 million views in one day after it was aggressively pushed to Instagram users.

“I would say Reels specifically and Instagram in general have had less of a sense of quality control [when it comes to AI],” Bumas said. “They don’t want the same kind of repetitive content, but unlike YouTube, they emphasize the infinite scroll more. It’s a lot easier for an AI-generated Reel to proliferate when there’s less of an expectation that a user is going to be deciding what they see.”

Now onto the rest.

Kayla Cobb

Senior Reporter

kayla.cobb@thewrap.com

IPhone with Social Media Apps (Credit: Getty Images)

What’s New

Meta, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube have been sued over the deaths of four teenagers

The lawsuits against social media companies keep stacking up. Last Friday, the families of four teenagers who died by suicide sued Meta, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube, citing “years of escalating harms” from social media platforms as the reason for these tragic deaths. The lawsuit was filed in Delaware and is part of an avalanche of suits in both America and around the world that have to do with social media addiction in children.

On a related note, TikTok settled three lawsuits related to teen social media use on Monday. There is still a trial that will include Meta and YouTube that’s scheduled for October as well as thousands of similar cases in California’s state court.

Substack creators are hitting a wall

There’s been a recent wave of Substack creators who are reporting declining growth and fewer subscription conversions. The reason is pretty obvious when you think about it: There are only so many people who are willing to spend $5 a month to read a newsletter (But TheWrap’s subscription is different — we give you multiple newsletters). Taylor Lorenz, who has over 200,000 followers on Substack, wrote in a recent post that her paid subscriptions “have fallen off a cliff.” Scott Carney is seeing a similar decline. Scalable has a great deep dive into the drop off creators are seeing.

Boy Throb’s Darshan is finally getting a U.S. visa

Months ago, I gushed about Boy Throb, the intentionally awkward and pink sweatsuit-clad boy band who kept covering popular songs in the hopes of getting their fourth member a visa. After collaborations with Jimmy Kimmel and Kesha it finally happened — Darshan is coming to America. I’m still pretty convinced this is Nathan Fielder’s latest stunt, but it’s a pretty wholesome one. Congratulations to Darshan and all of Boy Throb.

“World of Tomorrow” (Photo Credit: Don Hertzfeldt, YouTube)

Dropout acquires animator Don Hertzfeldt’s films

Comedy streaming service Dropout has acquired a collection of animator and director Don Hertzfeldt’s films, which premiered on the platform yesterday. A staple of the 2000s and 2010s internet era, Hertzfeldt is known for his hauntingly beautiful yet simplistic shorts like “World of Tomorrow,” “It’s Such a Beautiful Day” and “Rejected.” The filmmaker’s latest movie “Paper Trail,” which premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival and won a Special Jury Award, will premiere on Dropout Sept. 1.

TikTok content is coming to Disney+

TikTok videos are coming to Disney+ as part of a first-of-its-kind deal between the companies. Select user-generated content will be available to watch on the Disney+ Verts tab. The deal will also allow TikTok creators to make content using moments from Disney films and TV shows. The content will include IP from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, FX and more brands.

This isn’t the first time Disney+ has toyed around with creator content. Last year, the streamer added user-generated content from YouTube. Streamer Extra Emily (877,000 TikTok followers) is the latest creator whose content has been added to Disney+ and Hulu.

Instagram viewers outnumber creators two-to-one

There are more than twice as many Instagram users who watch Reels than post on the platform, according to a new study from eMarketer. Around 81% of U.S. Instagram users watched shortform video content on Instagram compared to the 39% who post on the platform.

Ludwig during the Streamer Games (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Movers and Shakers

Ludwig’s Streamer Games brought in 500,000 viewers at its peak

Ludwig’s (7 million YouTube subscribers) third-annual Olympics-style Streamer Games broke several records for the creator. Concurrent viewership on Ludwig’s channel peaked around 500,000 views, and the broadcast as a whole resulted in an estimated 6 million hours watched. This year, the competition welcomed 40 creators across nine countries and hosted four international streams, which is a big reason for this impressive turnout.

IShowSpeed buys a content creation studio in Miami for nearly $11 million

IShowSpeed (60.2 million YouTube subscribers) clearly has some big plans for the future. The creator reportedly spent nearly $11 million on a warehouse in the Miami area. Speed plans to turn the space into a content creation studio. It’s a big purchase from a major creator who generated an estimated 1 billion views tied to the World Cup.

Crooked Media launches YouTube docuseries about the American South

Crooked Media, the media company behind the podcast Pod Save America, launched a new docuseries about politics and the American South, titled Long Play. The series is available on all major podcasting platforms as well as YouTube.

Speaking of new YouTube shows, Mortal Media and Supperclub have teamed up on a football docuseries titled “We Are Osos,” which premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The series follows the journey of the Osos Monterrey, a football team part of the Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional (LFA) in Mexico.

Who to Watch

Jeremy Carrasco

If you’re looking for a smart guide to help you navigate the AI ins and outs of social media, look no further than Jeremy Carrasco (497,000 Instagram followers). Carrasco breaks down AI trends across all the major platforms and offers viewers helpful tips like how to spot AI creators. During a time when traditional journalists are stretched too thin and there’s limited knowledge about this rapidly evolving technology, Carrasco is a must-watch resource who’s putting in real work when it comes to AI’s evolution.

Bonus Content

The MAGA Media Machine Is Fracturing (via New York Times)

‘You Can’t Just Be Showing Matcha-Pilates-Alo’ Lifestyle Influencers Used to Post Cute Photos and Make Millions. Now They Have to Pivot (via Vulture)

Josh Richards’ Sketch Show ‘Read the Room’ Will Return for Season 2 This Month | Exclusive (via TheWrap)

Want more? Explore WrapPRO now.

This report provides a weekly deep dive into the creator economy. It highlights key trends, political and technological developments, data points and industry leaders all with the goal of making you smarter about this constantly evolving space.