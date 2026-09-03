‘9 to 5’ Viewership Surges in Wake of Dolly Parton’s Death | Chart

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At a moment where America feels incredibly divided, there is one person who clearly can bring the country together: Dolly Parton.

The legendary entertainer died on Aug. 25 at the age of 80, and fans flocked to her music, making her the most-streamed artist around the world. They also remembered Parton through her acting work, propelling her 1980 film debut, “9 to 5,” to the top of the linear chart that week. ABC put the comedy into its Sunday night slot just days after Parton’s death, giving Americans a chance to rally around the beloved blonde one last time.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

Over on streaming, “Reacher” tops the chart for the third straight week. The Amazon Prime Video series is on a sprint through its fourth season, crunching eight episodes into just five weeks.

“Death of the Pastor’s Wife,” the latest Netflix true-crime docu series, debuts in second place this week. The three-part series looks into the mysterious death of Mica Miller, wife of the pastor John-Paul Miller, raising allegations of abuse and manipulation.

There’s another Netflix debut in third place, with “The Whisper Man,” a crime thriller with an all star cast. Adam Scott plays a recently widowed crime writer whose son goes missing. Michelle Monaghan is the detective trying to crack the case, who consults with the detective who captured a similar killer decades earlier – who also happens to play the writer’s estranged father. Hollywood legend Robert De Niro takes on that role.

“Lanterns” on HBO Max slid down two spots to fourth this week. The superhero show, which plays more like “True Detective” than a CGI slug fest, currently sits in HBO’s coveted Sunday night slot.

That’s followed by a trio of beloved series that all drop two spots this week, starting with “Ted Lasso” in fifth place. The Paramount+ series “Special Ops: Lioness,” follows in sixth, while the teen drama “Outer Banks,” on Netflix, is seventh.

“Beauty in Black,” the latest collaboration between Netflix and writer/producer/actor Tyler Perry, lands in eighth this week as it returns for its third season.

The Mexican drama “Facing El Chapo,” on Netflix, slides two spots to ninth this week.

Closing out the streaming chart is “Talamasca: The Secret Order.” The supernatural thriller series originally aired on AMC last fall, but finds new life since moving to Netflix.

Switching back to the linear chart, the adoration for Dolly Parton pushes “America’s Got Talent” out of the top spot, but the show still manages to claim two spots, in second and sixth. “Wheel of Fortune” claims four spots this week, while “Jeopardy!” claims one and “Jeopardy! Masters” takes a separate spot. “American Ninja Warrior” rounds us out in tenth.