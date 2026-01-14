‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ and ‘Bridgerton’ Join Top 10 Titles Audiences Are Most Excited About Right Now | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

Netflix’s “Stranger Things” remains the clear leader on the chart for the week of January 3 – 9, 2026, holding the top position, though down significantly in number of mentions versus the prior week. This underscores the sustained audience interest even as the series finale dropped on Dec. 31.

Outside of scripted TV, NFL/Super Bowl interest continues to rank second overall, reinforcing its status as imminent appointment viewing as the postseason is set to begin on Jan. 10.

Film interest is led by “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” which maintains a strong showing following its theatrical debut two weeks earlier. “Wicked: For Good” remains firmly in the Top 5, indicating continued momentum following its recent premium home availability. “Avengers: Doomsday” holds a Top 10 spot despite being far from release, signaling early, franchise-driven anticipation.

On the TV side, Amazon’s returning series “Fallout” remains competitive, while Paramount’s “Landman,” approaching its second season finale, and HBO Max’s “The Pitt,” which debuted its second season on Friday and has been the recipient of several awards over the past two weeks, show upward movement. The new “Game of Thrones” series, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” launching Jan. 18 on HBO Max, and “Bridgerton,” with its season four premiere on Jan. 29 on Netflix, round out the Top 10, reflecting steady interest in established franchises and returning favorites.