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‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and Grand Theft Auto VI Gain Steam in Audience Excitement | Chart

ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine/ASI & TheWrap

ScreenShare
Screen Engine collects this data via open-ended responses to "What is the one upcoming entertainment release (movie, show, video game, etc.) that you are most interested in watching or playing in the next month or so?" The question is included in their syndicated TractionTM survey, which fields Saturday-Friday each week among over 1,000 media consumers aged 13-64 (Week of 8/15/26-8/21/26).
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What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of Aug. 15–21, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” remained the leader in entertainment mentions at 8.4%, though down from 11.2% the prior week, as the film continued its theatrical run. “NFL Football” held second at 4.8% as the preseason continued, while Grand Theft Auto VI edged up to 4.5%, continuing to build ahead of Rockstar and Netflix’s “Extended Look” special premiering Aug. 27, roughly three months before the game’s Nov. 19 launch.

“Avengers: Doomsday” jumped to fourth at 4.5%, up sharply from 1.7% the prior week following Marvel’s D23 promotional push. “The Odyssey” slipped to fifth at 3% as Christopher Nolan’s film continued its theatrical run, while Prime Video’s “Reacher” climbed to 2.5% as its weekly rollout continued following the Aug. 12 premiere of the first three episodes of Season 4.

HBO’s “House of the Dragon” declined to 1.9% following its Aug. 9 Season 3 finale, while “Toy Story 5” returned to the Top 10 at 1.6% as it became available to purchase/rent at home on Aug. 18. “Insidious: Out of the Further” debuted in the Top 10 at 1.5%, coinciding with the horror sequel’s August 21 theatrical release. “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” rounded out the Top 10 at 1.3%, ahead of its Aug. 25 physical home entertainment release and Sept. 2 SVOD debut on Disney+.

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