‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and Grand Theft Auto VI Gain Steam in Audience Excitement | Chart

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What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of Aug. 15–21, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” remained the leader in entertainment mentions at 8.4%, though down from 11.2% the prior week, as the film continued its theatrical run. “NFL Football” held second at 4.8% as the preseason continued, while Grand Theft Auto VI edged up to 4.5%, continuing to build ahead of Rockstar and Netflix’s “Extended Look” special premiering Aug. 27, roughly three months before the game’s Nov. 19 launch.

“Avengers: Doomsday” jumped to fourth at 4.5%, up sharply from 1.7% the prior week following Marvel’s D23 promotional push. “The Odyssey” slipped to fifth at 3% as Christopher Nolan’s film continued its theatrical run, while Prime Video’s “Reacher” climbed to 2.5% as its weekly rollout continued following the Aug. 12 premiere of the first three episodes of Season 4.

HBO’s “House of the Dragon” declined to 1.9% following its Aug. 9 Season 3 finale, while “Toy Story 5” returned to the Top 10 at 1.6% as it became available to purchase/rent at home on Aug. 18. “Insidious: Out of the Further” debuted in the Top 10 at 1.5%, coinciding with the horror sequel’s August 21 theatrical release. “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” rounded out the Top 10 at 1.3%, ahead of its Aug. 25 physical home entertainment release and Sept. 2 SVOD debut on Disney+.