‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Creeps Up as ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Still Dominates Audience Excitement | Chart

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of July 25–31, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” led all entertainment mentions with a strong 11.7% share ahead of its record-breaking theatrical debut on July 31. “The Odyssey” followed at 6.8%, continuing to command a strong share of conversation nearly two weeks after its release. “Avengers: Doomsday” rounded out the top three with 4%, fueled by the release of its first official trailer well ahead of its December 18 theatrical release.

“Grand Theft Auto VI” is at 3.5% as anticipation continues to build months ahead of its launch. “NFL Football” (3.1%) also generated strong interest as the preseason approached, while “MLB Baseball” (1.2%) benefited from heightened trade deadline activity. HBO’s “House of the Dragon” remained among the top 10 with 2.4% as the series builds toward its final two episodes.

Among the remaining films in the top 10, “Moana” (1.8%) and “Toy Story 5” (1.5%) continued to generate conversation during their theatrical runs, while “The Devil Wears Prada 2” (1.6%) likely received a boost after arriving on Disney+ and Hulu this past week.