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‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Creeps Up as ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Still Dominates Audience Excitement | Chart

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ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine/ASI & TheWrap

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Screen Engine/ASI collects this data via open-ended responses to "What is the one upcoming entertainment release (movie, show, video game, etc.) that you are most interested in watching or playing in the next month or so?" The question is included in their syndicated TractionTM survey, which fields Saturday-Friday each week among over 1,000 media consumers aged 13-64 (Week of 7/25/26-7/31/26).
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What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of July 25–31, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” led all entertainment mentions with a strong 11.7% share ahead of its record-breaking theatrical debut on July 31. “The Odyssey” followed at 6.8%, continuing to command a strong share of conversation nearly two weeks after its release. “Avengers: Doomsday” rounded out the top three with 4%, fueled by the release of its first official trailer well ahead of its December 18 theatrical release.

“Grand Theft Auto VI” is at 3.5% as anticipation continues to build months ahead of its launch. “NFL Football” (3.1%) also generated strong interest as the preseason approached, while “MLB Baseball” (1.2%) benefited from heightened trade deadline activity. HBO’s “House of the Dragon” remained among the top 10 with 2.4% as the series builds toward its final two episodes.

Among the remaining films in the top 10, “Moana” (1.8%) and “Toy Story 5” (1.5%) continued to generate conversation during their theatrical runs, while “The Devil Wears Prada 2” (1.6%) likely received a boost after arriving on Disney+ and Hulu this past week.

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