‘Backrooms’ Enters the Top 10 Titles People Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of May 23–29, “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” remains the most anticipated entertainment release with 3.96% of mentions, though interest softened slightly following its theatrical debut on May 22. “Toy Story 5” moves into second place at 3.33%, gaining momentum as anticipation continues to build ahead of its release on June 19 (possibly fueled by a new Taylor Swift song appearing in the movie), while “Michael” climbs to third with 3.09%, maintaining strong interest among moviegoers.

Among non-film properties, “NBA Basketball” ranks fourth at 2.81%, with the Knicks and Spurs final starting on June 3. The FIFA World Cup continues to gain traction ahead of its June 11 kickoff, rising to 2.49%. “The Devil Wears Prada 2” remains a strong performer at 2.62%, demonstrating sustained excitement past its May 1 theatrical release.

Several other films are also showing growing momentum, including “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” (2.41%), “Project Hail Mary” (2.09%), and this weekend’s box office leader “Backrooms” (1.97%). On the television side, “Stranger Things” returns to the Top 10 with 1.94% of mentions, reflecting continuing excitement in the franchise.