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‘Backrooms’ Enters the Top 10 Titles People Are Most Excited About | Chart

ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine/ASI & TheWrap

ScreenShare
Screen Engine/ASI collects this data via open-ended responses to "What is the one upcoming entertainment release (movie, show, video game, etc.) that you are most interested in watching or playing in the next month or so?" The question is included in their syndicated TractionTM survey, which fields Saturday-Friday each week among over 1,000 media consumers aged 13-64 (Week of 5/23/26-5/29/26).

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of May 23–29, “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” remains the most anticipated entertainment release with 3.96% of mentions, though interest softened slightly following its theatrical debut on May 22. “Toy Story 5” moves into second place at 3.33%, gaining momentum as anticipation continues to build ahead of its release on June 19 (possibly fueled by a new Taylor Swift song appearing in the movie), while “Michael” climbs to third with 3.09%, maintaining strong interest among moviegoers.

Among non-film properties, “NBA Basketball” ranks fourth at 2.81%, with the Knicks and Spurs final starting on June 3. The FIFA World Cup continues to gain traction ahead of its June 11 kickoff, rising to 2.49%. “The Devil Wears Prada 2” remains a strong performer at 2.62%, demonstrating sustained excitement past its May 1 theatrical release. 

Several other films are also showing growing momentum, including “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” (2.41%), “Project Hail Mary” (2.09%), and this weekend’s box office leader “Backrooms” (1.97%). On the television side, “Stranger Things” returns to the Top 10 with 1.94% of mentions, reflecting continuing excitement in the franchise.