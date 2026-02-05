‘Bridgerton’ Streaming Viewers Swooning Hard For Season 4 | Chart

Netflix is central to any discussion about streaming, but 2025 was a massive year for the platform as it aired some of the most popular titles in its history. Established series like “Wednesday” and “Stranger Things” returned to huge fanfare, while a small, culturally relevant show like “Adolescence” became one of the most-watched and talked-about shows across all of TV. Then there was “KPop Demon Hunters,” the most-watched movie in Netflix history and an ongoing global phenomenon.

Now that we’re firmly in 2026, another all-time Netflix favorite has grabbed the crown. “Bridgerton,” the soapy historical romance series, has returned for its fourth season after an 18-month hiatus and immediately occupies the throne atop the Samba TV weekly Wrap Report streaming chart.

The first four episodes of this new season arrived on Jan. 29, and 6.4 million households watched the first episode during the first four days it was available. That marks a 52% increase in first-weekend viewership over the Season 3 debut. That’s significant because Season 3 is the ninth-most-watched TV show in Netflix history.

On its way to the top, “Bridgerton” blew past several strong contenders this week. Coming in second is “The Wrecking Crew,” from Prime Video. The buddy action comedy stars Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista — “Two guys who look like they eat steroid pancakes for breakfast,” according to the trailer — as half brothers who investigate their father’s possible murder in Hawaii.

In third is “A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms,” the new “Game of Thrones” spinoff. After a promising first week, it looked like Westeros would reign over the streaming chart once again. Alas, this “Knight” remains steady this week.

Following close behind is an HBO Max drama that is moving up, as “The Pitt” climbs to fourth. The ER drama is moving slowly and steadily up the chart — could it reach the top spot before the end of Season Two?

“Fallout” on Prime Video has been practically pinned to “The Pitt” on the chart, and that holds true again this week, as the post-apocalyptic video game adaptation moves up to fifth.

Although the Netflix murder mystery “His & Hers” falls two spots this week, it continues its strong showing with its fourth-straight week on the streaming chart.

“The Rip,” last week’s number one, falls all the way to seventh this week. That’s followed by “Landman,” at eight. The Paramount+ drama wrapped its season two weeks ago, but is clearly still pulling in stragglers and latecomers as it hangs around the chart.

In ninth is the Netflix true-crime doc “Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart.” Rounding out the chart this week is a rare Peacock sighting, as “The Traitors” returns after a brief absence.

Meanwhile, it’s a lean linear chart this week. “American Idol” tops the chart this week after kicking off Season 24 on Jan. 26. “Chicago Med” comes next, although its sister show “Chicago Fire” is all the way down in seventh. In between, we find a whopping four episodes of “Wheel of Fortune.”

The ABC procedural “Will Trent” is eighth this week, while “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and “Jeopardy!” close out the chart.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.