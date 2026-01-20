‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Was Watched Nearly 4 Times More Than ‘Wednesday’ Season 2, ‘Stranger Things 5’ on Netflix

With Netflix sensation “KPop Demon Hunters” already passing nearly every viewership milestone it could, the animated movie passed another one as it hit the biggest viewership in a six-month period that Netflix has ever seen, soaring nearly four times more than the newest seasons of TV hits “Wednesday” and “Stranger Things” during the second half of 2025.

Since its debut on June 20, 2025, “KPop Demon Hunters” tallied up a whopping 481.6 million views during the second half of 2025, standing as the most-watched title across film and TV during the six-month period. It triumphed over both “Wednesday” Season 2, which was the most-watched TV show during the second half of 2025 with 123.9 million views, as well as “Stranger Things 5,” which took the No. 2 spot on the TV side with 93.5 million views.

It should be noted that this viewership doesn’t account for residual viewing for “Stranger Things 5,” especially for its finale released on Dec. 31, which boosted Netflix to score its most-watched New Year’s Day. The release of “Stranger Things 5” also boosted its previous seasons; the first season was the No. 5 most-watched show during the six-month period with 56.6 million views, while Season 2 was the No. 10 show with 44.6 million views.

Together, the second half of 2025 saw all of “Stranger Things” tally up 279.5 million views cumulatively, while “Wednesday” Seasons 1 and 2 brought in 170.9 million total views — still rather shy of hitting “KPop Demon Hunters.”

Beyond “Stranger Things” and “Wednesday,” standouts on the TV side were “Untamed,” whose first season scored 92.8 million views; the third and final season of “Squid Game,” which scored 79 million views; as well as “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” with 55.8 million views, Diddy documentary “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” with 50.8 million views and “Ms. Rachel” with 46.8 million views.

Several limited series also had notable viewership, with “The Beast in Me” scoring 43 million views, “Wayward” logging 39.8 million views, “Hostage” earning 36.9 million views and “Ángela” scoring 35.7 million views.

“KPop Demon Hunters” also didn’t have any nearby rivals on the film side, with “Happy Gilmore 2” taking the No. 2 spot with 135.1 million views while Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” impressively took third place with 97.6 million views since its November debut.

Other top films for the back half of 2025 were “My Oxford Year” with 86.1 million views, “The Old Guard 2” with 81.5 million views, “The Woman in Cabin 10” with 80.4 million views, “A House of Dynamite” with 75.5 million views and “The Thursday Murder Club” with 68.8 million views.

Notably, South Korean film “The Great Flood” was the No. 10 most-watched movie during the period with 66.1 million views, an impressive feat for an international movie.