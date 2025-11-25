‘Wednesday’ Season 3 Adds Eva Green as Aunt Ophelia

We now have a face for a famous “Wednesday” name. Aunt Ophelia will be played by Eva Green in Season 3, TheWrap has learned.

Aunt Ophelia loomed over Season 2 of the Netflix original. Early in the season Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) mentioned her sister as a cautionary tale about someone who lost control and was driven mad by her psychic powers. Much like Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), Ophelia was a Raven, the show’s name for psychics whose powers are often darker and more disturbing. Morticia herself is a Dove, the name for more positive psychics in this universe.

For most of the season, Ophelia was just a lost member of the Addams family tree. But in the final episode, Wednesday had a vision that showed her aunt was still alive. Grandmama Hester Frump (Joanna Lumley) locked her away in a secret cell.

“Wednesday” isn’t the first time Green has worked with Tim Burton. The actor also starred in the horror comedy “Dark Shadows,” the fantasy “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” and the live-action adaptation of “Dumbo.” Green is also known for her work in “Casino Royale,” “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” and “Penny Dreadful.” Throughout her career, she has won the BAFTA Rising Star Award, was nominated for a César Award for Best Actress and scored a Golden Globe nomination.

“Eva Green has always brought an exhilarating, singular presence to the screen — elegant, haunting and beautifully unpredictable. Those qualities make her the perfect choice for Aunt Ophelia,” Al Gough and Miles Millar, the creators, showrunners and writers of “Wednesday,” said in an interview with Tudum. “We’re excited to see how she transforms the role and expands Wednesday’s world.”

“I’m thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of ‘Wednesday’ as Aunt Ophelia. This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world, I can’t wait to bring my own touch of cuckooness to the Addams family,” Green added.

Additional cast and production details for Season 3 will be announced at a later date.

“Wednesday” Season 2 debuted in August and quickly became the fourth most watched English language series of all time on Netflix. The only shows to surpass it (in order) are “Wednesday” Season 1, “Adolescence” and “Stranger Things” Season 4.