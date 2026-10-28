‘Crystal Lake’ and ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ Enter Top 10 of Audience Excitement | Chart

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of Oct. 17-23 “Grand Theft Auto VI” held the top spot in entertainment mentions at 5.3% with the game’s Nov. 19 launch now under a month away. “Avengers: Doomsday” held second at 4.4% , rising from the prior week as Marvel continued its push toward the Dec. 18 release.

“NFL Football” landed in third at 3.4% as the regular season continued. “Crystal Lake” entered the Top 10 in fourth at 2.8%, as all eight episodes of the A24-produced “Friday the 13th” prequel arrived on Peacock Oct. 15. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” rounded out the Top 5 at 2.4%.

“Street Fighter” rose to sixth at 2% after Legendary’s adaptation of the Capcom franchise opened at No. 1 domestically. “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” entered the Top 10 at 1.7% as anticipation built ahead of the Nov. 20 release of the sixth film in the franchise. “Practical Magic 2” returned to the Top 10 at 1.7% following its Oct. 13 digital release. “Resident Evil” rounded out the Top 10 at 1.6% as it continues its theatrical run ahead of its Nov. 3 digital debut.