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‘Crystal Lake’ and ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ Enter Top 10 of Audience Excitement | Chart

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ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine & TheWrap

Screen Engine collects this data via open-ended responses to "What is the one upcoming entertainment release (movie, show, video game, etc.) that you are most interested in watching or playing in the next month or so?" The question is included in their syndicated TractionTM survey, which fields Saturday-Friday each week among over 1,000 media consumers aged 13-64 (Week of 10/17/26-10/23/26).
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What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of Oct. 17-23 “Grand Theft Auto VI” held the top spot in entertainment mentions at 5.3% with the game’s Nov. 19 launch now under a month away. “Avengers: Doomsday” held second at 4.4% , rising from the prior week as Marvel continued its push toward the Dec. 18 release.

“NFL Football” landed in third at 3.4% as the regular season continued. “Crystal Lake” entered the Top 10 in fourth at 2.8%, as all eight episodes of the A24-produced “Friday the 13th” prequel arrived on Peacock Oct. 15. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” rounded out the Top 5 at 2.4%.

“Street Fighter” rose to sixth at 2% after Legendary’s adaptation of the Capcom franchise opened at No. 1 domestically. “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” entered the Top 10 at 1.7% as anticipation built ahead of the Nov. 20 release of the sixth film in the franchise. “Practical Magic 2” returned to the Top 10 at 1.7% following its Oct. 13 digital release. “Resident Evil” rounded out the Top 10 at 1.6% as it continues its theatrical run ahead of its Nov. 3 digital debut.

Roger Cheng

Roger Cheng is Managing Editor for Pro and business coverage for The Wrap. In 2025, he made the switch to entertainment journalism after nearly a quarter century covering technology at CNET, where he served as the head of news of the world’s largest consumer tech site, and at The Wall Street Journal, where he chronicled…

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