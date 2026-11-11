Grand Theft Auto VI Tops Audience Excitement List for 6th-Straight Week | Chart

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What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of Oct. 31 – Nov. 6, “Grand Theft Auto VI” held the top spot in entertainment mentions at 8.3%, its highest share to date with the game’s November 19 launch now two weeks away. “Avengers: Doomsday” held second at 6.7%, also rising ahead of its Dec. 18 release.

“NFL Football” held third at 4% as the regular season continued. “Stranger Things” climbed to fourth at 2.8% as Netflix announced “Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure,” a live action prequel series set in 1955 and due to release in 2028. “Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” rounded out the Top 5 at 2.2% ahead of its Nov. 20 release.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” fell to sixth at 1.7%. HBO’s “Harry Potter” re-entered the Top 10 at seventh at 1.5% as anticipation built towards the series’ December 25 premiere. “Resident Evil” landed in eight at 1.46% coinciding with the film’s digital release on Nov. 3. “Ebenezer” entered the Top 10 at 1.4% ahead of the Nov. 13 theatrical release. “Dexter: Resurrection” entered at 1.34% following the Oct. 30 premiere of Season 2 on Paramount+, with new episodes arriving weekly through a January 1 finale.