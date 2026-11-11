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Grand Theft Auto VI Tops Audience Excitement List for 6th-Straight Week | Chart

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ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine & TheWrap

ScreenShare
Screen Engine collects this data via open-ended responses to "What is the one upcoming entertainment release (movie, show, video game, etc.) that you are most interested in watching or playing in the next month or so?" The question is included in their syndicated TractionTM survey, which fields Saturday-Friday each week among over 1,000 media consumers aged 13-64 (Week of 10/31/26-11/6/26).
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What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of Oct. 31 – Nov. 6, “Grand Theft Auto VI” held the top spot in entertainment mentions at 8.3%, its highest share to date with the game’s November 19 launch now two weeks away. “Avengers: Doomsday” held second at 6.7%, also rising ahead of its Dec. 18 release.

“NFL Football” held third at 4% as the regular season continued. “Stranger Things” climbed to fourth at 2.8% as Netflix announced “Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure,” a live action prequel series set in 1955 and due to release in 2028. “Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” rounded out the Top 5 at 2.2% ahead of its Nov. 20 release.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” fell to sixth at 1.7%. HBO’s “Harry Potter” re-entered the Top 10 at seventh at 1.5% as anticipation built towards the series’ December 25 premiere. “Resident Evil” landed in eight at 1.46% coinciding with the film’s digital release on Nov. 3. “Ebenezer” entered the Top 10 at 1.4% ahead of the Nov. 13 theatrical release. “Dexter: Resurrection” entered at 1.34% following the Oct. 30 premiere of Season 2 on Paramount+, with new episodes arriving weekly through a January 1 finale.

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