What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.
ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.
For the week of Nov. 7–13, “Grand Theft Auto VI” held the top spot in entertainment mentions at 8.9%, as pre-orders became available for download ahead of the game’s Nov. 19 launch. “Avengers: Doomsday” remained second at 6.7% ahead of its December 18 release.
“NFL Football” held third at 3.7% as the regular season continued. “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” climbed to fourth at 3.6%, ahead of the Nov. 20 release of the franchise’s sixth film. HBO Max’s “Harry Potter” series rounded out the Top 5 at 2.1% as anticipation built for its Dec. 25 premiere.
“Dune: Part Three” entered the Top 10 in sixth place at 1.9%, with tickets now on sale ahead of its Dec. 18 release. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” ranked seventh at 1.8%, continuing to generate interest following its October digital release, while “Resident Evil” followed in eighth at 1.6%, having become available for digital rental and purchase on Nov. 3.
“Clayface” entered the Top 10 in ninth at 1.6% as the DC body horror film surpassed $100 million at the worldwide box office. “Dexter: Resurrection” rounded out the Top 10 at 1.6% as Season 2 continued its weekly rollout on Paramount+, leading up to its January 1 finale.