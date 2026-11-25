What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.
ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.
For the week of Nov. 14-20, “Grand Theft Auto VI” held the top spot in entertainment mentions at 9.9%, as the game arrived Nov. 19 and posted $3.79 billion in first day sales, the biggest entertainment launch of any medium on record. “Avengers: Doomsday” held second at 8.5%, continuing to climb ahead of its Dec. 18 release.
“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” rose to third at 4.1% as the franchise’s sixth installment opened Nov. 20, opening at $120 million domestically and $225 million worldwide. “NFL Football” landed in fourth at 4% as the regular season continues.
“Ebenezer” climbed to sixth at 2.3% after Ti West’s take on “A Christmas Carol” opened at $19 million domestically and $42 million worldwide. “Dune: Part Three” rose to seventh at just above 2% ahead of its Dec. 18 release.
“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” landed in eighth at 2%. HBO Max’s “Harry Potter” followed in ninth at 1.9%, ahead of the series’ Dec. 25 premiere. “Landman” entered the Top 10 at 1.6% as Paramount+ announced Nov. 18 that Scott Speedman had joined the cast of Season 3, now filming in Fort Worth, Texas.