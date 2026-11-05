Netflix’s Matthew Perry Doc Is the Most Watched Streaming Program of the Week | Charts

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There are big hit streaming shows and then there is “Friends.” Despite coming from a very different time, the iconic must-see-TV sitcom is a cross-generational hit in the streaming era, prompting a reunion and even widespread consternation when it was briefly missing from streaming platforms.

It’s no surprise, then, that a tribute to one of the show’s stars was the most-watched streaming program last week. “The One About Matthew Perry,” a three-part Netflix documentary series about the late actor’s life, debuts atop the Samba Weekly Wrap Report streaming chart this week.

In doing so, the actor who played Chandler Bing dethroned “Tulsa King,” last week’s No. 1. In bumping the Paramount+ gangster drama, the Matthew Perry doc gives Netflix its fifth chart topper in six weeks, with five different programs taking the top spot.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

We turn back to Netflix in third place this week with “Nobody Wants This.” The romantic comedy series has drawn strong viewership for every one of its seasons, but this current third season comes with rumors of cast friction amid public disagreements between the show’s actors.

Speaking of romance, “Love is Blind” is next, landing in fourth this week. With three new episodes of the dating show hitting Netflix every Wednesday, the 11th season is climbing the charts, up three spots this week.

“Mobland,” the other Paramount+ show about crime syndicates, moves up three spots this week to fifth. Meanwhile, “The Terminal List,” Amazon Prime Video’s action series about a wronged Navy SEAL out for revenge, goes the other direction, falling two spots to sixth.

Last week we saw “From,” an MGM+ series that was recently added to Netflix, ride that new viewership all the way to the third spot. After a week of initial curiosity from viewers, the horror series slides down to seventh this week.

“The Diplomat,” one of Netflix’s most popular and highly-decorated shows, takes a precipitous tumble this week, going from second down to eighth. Such is the way with most Netflix series, where it’s hard to sustain long-term viewership when entire seasons are added to the library at once. This is “The Diplomat’s” third week on the chart, following its October 15 return, and we may be bidding it adieu.

We have two Netflix debuts closing us out this week. “The Fall of El Mayo,” in ninth, is a true crime docuseries about a Mexican cartel kingpin. That’s followed by “Minimum Wage,” an “Office-”style workplace sitcom about teenagers trying to turn around a struggling pizza joint.

The linear side of the chart has a rare appearance of a scripted show topping the chart, as “NCIS” – in its 24th season – hits No. 1.

“Dancing with the Stars” slides to second, and with America’s darlings Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa getting sent home this week, it will be interesting to see if the long-running competition can maintain its momentum.

Speaking of momentum, “The Voice” has hit some resistance in its 30th season. NBC’s singing competition has historically owned the chart in the fall, yet consistently finds itself in the middle of the pack this season, coming in fifth this week.

“9-1-1,” on ABC, is the other lone scripted show on the chart this week, coming in sixth. The rest of the chart belongs to “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!”