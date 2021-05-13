HBO Max Sets ‘Friends’ Reunion Special Premiere Date – Watch First Teaser Here (Video)

HBO Max has finally set the premiere date for its long-awaited “Friends” reunion special and provided a first look at the event, aptly titled, “Friends: The Reunion.” But we’re warning you, this teaser is truly a teaser, seeing as all it shows are the blurry shadows of “Friends” stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer walking around the Warner Bros. Studio lot where they filmed the iconic NBC sitcom.

But hey, the alter egos of Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller will be there for you, and in focus, too, when the special launches May 27 on HBO Max. And they won’t be alone.

Per HBO Max, “Friends: The Reunion” will feature a variety of special guests including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

The unscripted special, which had to delay filming several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was taped at the original “Friends” soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot. “Friends: The Reunion” was initially planned to be one of the big launch titles that debuted with HBO Max’s release last May, but now it will be used to mark the one-year anniversary of the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service.

Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with “Friends” executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. The special hails from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions.

Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer executive produced the special. Emma Conway, James Longman and Stacey Thomas-Muir co-executive produced.

Watch the first teaser for the special via the video above.