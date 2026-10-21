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NBA Excitement Elevates as New Season Kicks Off | Chart

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ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine & TheWrap

ScreenShare
Screen Engine collects this data via open-ended responses to "What is the one upcoming entertainment release (movie, show, video game, etc.) that you are most interested in watching or playing in the next month or so?" The question is included in their syndicated TractionTM survey, which fields Saturday-Friday each week among over 1,000 media consumers aged 13-64 (Week of 10/10/26-10/16/26).
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What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of Oct. 10-16, “Grand Theft Auto VI” held the top spot in entertainment mentions at 5.4% with the game’s November 19 launch now a month out. “Avengers: Doomsday” held second at 4.3% ahead of its Dec. 18 release.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” rose to third at 4.1% following its Oct. 6 digital release, now available to rent or buy at home. “NFL Football” landed in fourth at 3.9% as the regular season continued. “Resident Evil” rounded out the Top 5 at 1.7%, rising after Sony set a Nov. 3 digital release for the franchise’s biggest earner to date. FX’s “American Horror Story” rose to seventh at 1.48% as episodes nine and ten arrived Oct. 15, with the 13-episode season building to an Oct. 29 finale.

“NBA Basketball” entered the Top 10 in eight at 1.48% with the regular season beginning Oct. 20, including LeBron James’ Philadelphia debut against the New York Knicks. “Street Fighter” entered at 1.47% ahead of the Oct. 16 theatrical release of Legendary’s adaptation of the Capcom franchise. Prime Video’s “Carrie” rounded out the Top 10 at 1.45% following the Oct. 7 release of all eight episodes of Mike Flanagan’s reimagining of the Stephen King novel.

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