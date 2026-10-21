NBA Excitement Elevates as New Season Kicks Off | Chart

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What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of Oct. 10-16, “Grand Theft Auto VI” held the top spot in entertainment mentions at 5.4% with the game’s November 19 launch now a month out. “Avengers: Doomsday” held second at 4.3% ahead of its Dec. 18 release.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” rose to third at 4.1% following its Oct. 6 digital release, now available to rent or buy at home. “NFL Football” landed in fourth at 3.9% as the regular season continued. “Resident Evil” rounded out the Top 5 at 1.7%, rising after Sony set a Nov. 3 digital release for the franchise’s biggest earner to date. FX’s “American Horror Story” rose to seventh at 1.48% as episodes nine and ten arrived Oct. 15, with the 13-episode season building to an Oct. 29 finale.

“NBA Basketball” entered the Top 10 in eight at 1.48% with the regular season beginning Oct. 20, including LeBron James’ Philadelphia debut against the New York Knicks. “Street Fighter” entered at 1.47% ahead of the Oct. 16 theatrical release of Legendary’s adaptation of the Capcom franchise. Prime Video’s “Carrie” rounded out the Top 10 at 1.45% following the Oct. 7 release of all eight episodes of Mike Flanagan’s reimagining of the Stephen King novel.