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NFL, Grand Theft Auto VI Dominate Audience Excitement | Chart

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ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine & TheWrap

ScreenShare
Screen Engine collects this data via open-ended responses to "What is the one upcoming entertainment release (movie, show, video game, etc.) that you are most interested in watching or playing in the next month or so?" The question is included in their syndicated TractionTM survey, which fields Saturday-Friday each week among over 1,000 media consumers aged 13-64 (Week of 8/29/26-9/4/26).
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What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4, “NFL Football” was the top spot in entertainment mentions at 6.9%, up from the prior week as the NFL preseason continued. “Grand Theft Auto VI” surged to second at 6.4%, also increasing as anticipation grew after Rockstar Games’ Aug. 27 release of “Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look,” a nearly 27-minute presentation that debuted on Netflix before becoming available on Rockstar’s YouTube channel and website later that day.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” fell to 5.6%, though the film continued its strong theatrical run. “Avengers: Doomsday” held fourth at 3.5%. “The Odyssey” rounded out the Top 5 at 2%, down slightly, as Christopher Nolan’s film continued its theatrical run.

“Stranger Things” landed at 1.8%, coinciding with Netflix’s Aug. 25 release of a new trailer for Season 2 of the animated spinoff “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.” Prime Video’s “Reacher” slipped to 1.7% as its Season 4 weekly rollout continued following its Aug. 12 premiere. “Practical Magic 2” entered the Top 10 at 1.7% as anticipation built ahead of the Sept. 10 theatrical release of the Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman sequel.

“Toy Story 5” edged down to 1.5% following its Aug. 18 home entertainment release, while HBO’s “House of the Dragon” rounded out the Top 10.

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