NFL, Grand Theft Auto VI Dominate Audience Excitement | Chart

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What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4, “NFL Football” was the top spot in entertainment mentions at 6.9%, up from the prior week as the NFL preseason continued. “Grand Theft Auto VI” surged to second at 6.4%, also increasing as anticipation grew after Rockstar Games’ Aug. 27 release of “Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look,” a nearly 27-minute presentation that debuted on Netflix before becoming available on Rockstar’s YouTube channel and website later that day.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” fell to 5.6%, though the film continued its strong theatrical run. “Avengers: Doomsday” held fourth at 3.5%. “The Odyssey” rounded out the Top 5 at 2%, down slightly, as Christopher Nolan’s film continued its theatrical run.

“Stranger Things” landed at 1.8%, coinciding with Netflix’s Aug. 25 release of a new trailer for Season 2 of the animated spinoff “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.” Prime Video’s “Reacher” slipped to 1.7% as its Season 4 weekly rollout continued following its Aug. 12 premiere. “Practical Magic 2” entered the Top 10 at 1.7% as anticipation built ahead of the Sept. 10 theatrical release of the Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman sequel.

“Toy Story 5” edged down to 1.5% following its Aug. 18 home entertainment release, while HBO’s “House of the Dragon” rounded out the Top 10.