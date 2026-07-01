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Nothing Can Stop FIFA World Cup’s Dominance | Chart

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ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine/ASI & TheWrap

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Screen Engine/ASI collects this data via open-ended responses to "What is the one upcoming entertainment release (movie, show, video game, etc.) that you are most interested in watching or playing in the next month or so?" The question is included in their syndicated TractionTM survey, which fields Saturday-Friday each week among over 1,000 media consumers aged 13-64 (Week of 6/20/26-6/26/26).

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of June 20–26, the FIFA World Cup maintains the top spot with an increase to 7% of mentions as the tournament concludes its group stage and heads into the knockout rounds. Toy Story 5 remains second with 5.6% of mentions following its June 19 theatrical release. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” holds third at 4.49%, despite a slight week-over-week decline, as anticipation continues to build ahead of its July 31 debut.

“House of the Dragon” remains fourth with 3.5% of mentions following the June 21 premiere of its third season on HBO/HBO Max. Grand Theft Auto VI posts the week’s largest gain, climbing to fifth with 3% of mentions, following the launch of pre-orders and renewed attention surrounding its November release. “Supergirl” rises to 2.9% following its June 26 theatrical debut. “Michael” remains in the top ten with 2.3% of mentions as it continues in its premium home release window.

Major League Baseball returns to the top ten with 1.9% of mentions as the season approaches the All-Star break. “Minions & Monsters” debuts on the list with 1.8% of mentions ahead of its July 1 theatrical release, while “Stranger Things” also returns to the top ten, rounding out the list with 1.7% of mentions.

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