Nothing Can Stop FIFA World Cup’s Dominance | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of June 20–26, the FIFA World Cup maintains the top spot with an increase to 7% of mentions as the tournament concludes its group stage and heads into the knockout rounds. Toy Story 5 remains second with 5.6% of mentions following its June 19 theatrical release. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” holds third at 4.49%, despite a slight week-over-week decline, as anticipation continues to build ahead of its July 31 debut.

“House of the Dragon” remains fourth with 3.5% of mentions following the June 21 premiere of its third season on HBO/HBO Max. Grand Theft Auto VI posts the week’s largest gain, climbing to fifth with 3% of mentions, following the launch of pre-orders and renewed attention surrounding its November release. “Supergirl” rises to 2.9% following its June 26 theatrical debut. “Michael” remains in the top ten with 2.3% of mentions as it continues in its premium home release window.

Major League Baseball returns to the top ten with 1.9% of mentions as the season approaches the All-Star break. “Minions & Monsters” debuts on the list with 1.8% of mentions ahead of its July 1 theatrical release, while “Stranger Things” also returns to the top ten, rounding out the list with 1.7% of mentions.