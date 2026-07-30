‘Ransom Canyon’ Can’t Top ‘House of the Dragon’ in a Crowded Streaming Field | Chart

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The Samba weekly Wrap Report streaming chart has taken on an aerial theme lately, as high-flying predators are perched high on the chart for the second consecutive week.

Once again, “House of the Dragon” on HBO Max is the most-watched streaming program, and “The Hawk,” on Netflix, is second.

Despite the shared talons and wings of their titular creatures, these two programs couldn’t be more different in terms of subject matter and tone. “House of the Dragon” is, of course, the prequel series to the murderous monoculture mega-hit “Game of Thrones.” Now in its third season, the fantasy series is one of TV’s biggest draws, claiming the top spot three weeks in a row and four times in five weeks.

Meanwhile, “The Hawk” is a comedy about a pro-golfer looking to reestablish himself after a few lost years. Alas, there is no raptor here: Will Ferrell plays the title character, Lonnie Hawkins, aka “The Hawk.”

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

In third place this week is the buddy action comedy “Ride or Die” on Prime Video. The pairing of Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham climbs three spots in its second week on the chart.

“Ransom Canyon,” the Netflix western starring Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly, debuts in fourth place as it returns for its second season.

In fifth place, the HBO Max satire “Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness” continues to chug along, moving up two more spots in its third week on the chart.

Netflix’s “Little House on the Prairie” slides down to sixth place after peaking in third last week. Despite becoming something of a culture war flashpoint, the show has maintained strong viewership, appearing on the chart for three straight weeks.

As we move along from “Larry” and “Little” we come to “Lucky” in seventh place. The Apple TV+ miniseries starring Anya Taylor-Joy as a con artist on the run has slowly been building up an audience and rises three spots on our chart.

“Elite Force,” in eighth, is the latest in Netflix’s long line of foreign language hits. This time, the action-thriller arrives from France.

Sticking with Netflix, “I Will Find You” held steady in ninth this week.

Closing out the chart is “Silo,” which appears on the chart for the first time this summer. Similar to “Lucky,” “Silo” has been slowly building steam. The sci-fi series returned for its third season on July 3 and cracked the Top 10 just now, after airing its fourth episode.

On the linear side of the chart, “America’s Got Talent” continues its tight grip on the top spot. But that’s hardly the most interesting thing about the chart.

Look down a few spots and we find “True Lies” on CBS. Not only is the action drama the only scripted show on this summer linear slate, it’s also a series that CBS cancelled back in 2023 after it failed to find an audience. Three years later, the series is the sixth most-watched linear program of the week, showing that anything’s possible in this topsy-turvy modern TV landscape.

The rest of the linear chart is a who’s who of classic game shows and competitions: “Wheel of Fortune” is second, followed by “Jeopardy!,” “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” and “Celebrity Family Feud.”

“American Ninja Warrior” is seventh, “American’s Funniest Home Videos” is ninth, “Dancing WIth the Stars: The Next Pro” is ninth, and “The Price is Right” closes us out in tenth.