‘House of the Dragon’ Star Unpacks That Pitiful Episode 6 Death: ‘Went Out Just Right’

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Note: This story contains spoilers from “House of the Dragon” Season 3, Episode 6.

“House of the Dragon” bid farewell to Fabien Frankel’s Ser Criston Cole during Season 3’s Butcher’s Ball, though his end wasn’t quite the honorable death he had set his heart on.

While Cole locked in his hope to die an honorable death in battle — a death wish that was enough to send Gwayne Hightower (Freddie Fox) running — he didn’t get the chance to duel Oscar Tully (Archie Barnes) and Roddy the Ruin (Tommy Flanagan) after realizing his men were outnumbered by his opponents’ army. Instead, Episode 6, titled “Faceless Men,” sees archer Alysanne Blackwood (Annie Shapero) take Criston down with three arrows, including a final one to the face.

Despite the death being more pitiful than honorable, Frankel thinks Cole “went out just right.”

“I think it’s perfectly suited for him — I think he’s committed enough crimes in his day,” Frankel told TheWrap. “I’m a bastion for Criston — I always will be — but … George [R. R. Martin] wrote the books … It’s not even whether I question whether it’s right — that’s what it is: it’s factual. It’s almost like those books are written … historical accounts, so it never occurred to me that he would go out any other way.”

Frankel said he “really loved” how Criston went out in the book and had discussed remaining true to Martin’s work with showrunner Ryan Condal, who initially called the actor to discuss the character’s fate.

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole in “House of the Dragon” (HBO)

“I was very proud when I read the the final scene — I thought it was beautiful,” Frankel shared. “I loved that there was a fight in the lead-up, and it was a chance to see Criston Cole at war. I really, really enjoyed it.”

TheWrap: Did you always expect Criston’s death would happen this season? Had you been preparing yourself?

Frankel: Yeah, I mean, once it didn’t happen in Season 2, I knew it would happen in Season 3. I never expected I would make it to Season 4, if I’m honest … it was more or less what I expected.

What was it like filming the death scene itself? How did that work with the arrow to the face?

It was actually my final scene that I shot on the whole show, which is very unusual. So, it was amazing. It was a very moving day. I gave my farewell speech with an arrow in my eye … it was undoubtedly a very special day.

Given the chance, how do you think the duel would’ve played out?

I think we all know how it would have played out … I leave that to the interpretation of the audience. But I think … in the lead up to that, we saw very clearly what Criston’s able to do on a battlefield. I actually think Criston and his men would have done a pretty good job at taking 100 of those guys.

How do you imagine the rest of the battle went following Criston’s death?

I mean, not great. I think my guys would have fought valiantly and well — the guys that were left there are my strongest soldiers, so they would have given their absolute all, and I’m sure they would have fought ’til their dying moments. I can’t envision any of them surrendering.

What do you think Criston made of Gwayne leaving early and now being spared from the wreckage?

I think Criston has a lot of affection for Gwayne, and I think he understands. And I think Wayne outdid himself in terms of loyalty, in terms of sticking around … and ultimately, once Cole shared with him — “My wish is to die” — I think Cole doesn’t expect that anyone else’s wish should be to die. Gwayne gave his absolute all … until their last moments together, and I think Cole has nothing but respect for Gwayne.

Criston goes down with Alicent’s handkerchief out. Do you think he has any regrets about how he handled their relationship?

Yeah, of course … it’s not an easy situation. I think he probably did have some serious regrets. But … it is what it.

Do you think his feelings for Alicent have shifted at all? Is there still love there?

I think there’s a lot of love. I think there’s a huge amount of love for her at the end … I think that’s what it’s all been about. I think men, when they get close to their dying day, things get put into perspective.

Was Criston’s fairy tale ideals of knights and their maidens ruined by the end of the war?

I don’t know if Criston ever had a fairy tale idea of knights and their maidens … I think he had probably had a fairy tale view when he was very young. But you got to remember, it’s like 15 years ago was when he asked Rhaenyra … You know, people still ask about that whole situation, and it’s 15 years has passed between that time and now. You think of …. all the kind of reckless and irrational things you do for love when you’re just finding them for the first time. Obviously, I’ve not proposed to a future queen and asked her to run away with me and sell oranges and cinnamon.

As you approached this season and last season as well, 15 years later, what do you think is still bubbling up for Criston about Rhaenyra? How does he reflect on it all in this conflict?

I don’t think he does much. I think at this point Rhaenyra has become very much a secondary thought. I think he’s thinking about Alicent. I think he’s thinking about his final moments. I think he’s thinking about his family. I think he’s thinking about Gwayne, undoubtedly, but I don’t know that at this point, this far down the line, the Rhaenyra aspect of it all is such a big [component].

Fabien Frankel in “House of the Dragon” Season 2 Episode 4 (Theo Whiteman/HBO)

It’s not easy to to play an antagonist that everyone is rooting against. What are the challenges that come with that?

It’s difficult. You try not to let it affect you. You got to just play the truth of this man, and that’s what’s written on the page, and that’s what I’ve attempted to do for these three seasons and not allow the audience reaction to be … the foundation of how I play this part. Of course it affects you and, of course, you want to play someone that people root for at times, but God, it’s been a great role.

Are there any of his decisions that you think got more backlash than you thought they deserved?

Not that it deserved. I always think he deserved what he got. He did some pretty messed up stuff … people, for the most part, have their opinions pretty based in the realities of his actions.

What’s your fondest memory from working on “House of the Dragon” for these three seasons? What’s a moment from filming Criston’s journey that stands out the most?

It’s just the people. It always is the people. It’s the friendships I’ve made. It’s the laughter.

What will you take away from your time on “House of the Dragon,” and how will that boost you into this next step of your career?

It’s been such a joy. It has its ups and its downs … I look back on some of my work, and I kind of wish I would have done things a little different here or a little different there. But I’ve had an absolute blast, and I’ve loved working on it and I’ve made some unbelievable friends that I will carry with me through the rest of my life.

There’s still different “Game of Thrones” spinoffs in the works. Would you ever want to return to the franchise in a different role?

We’d have to see. It’s hard for me to tell right now because it’s all so fresh … I still kind of feel like I’m in it, but … let’s see what comes.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

“House of the Dragon” Season 3 airs Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.