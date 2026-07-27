‘House of the Dragon’ Star Says Violent Episode 6 Opens Daeron’s Eyes: ‘Questions Are Bubbling in the Power Dynamics’

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Benjamin Evan Ainsworth knows Daeron Targaryen is in trouble because of his uncle Ormund Hightower — and following an assassination attempt, his character is learning that, too.

For most of Season 3, Daeron – Alicent’s youngest son who was sent off to live with the Hightowers in Old Town – has been trapped by the political motivations of his uncle and father-figure Ormund (James Norton). They have raised Daeron’s name as king to challenge Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) claim to the throne, which has painted a target on Daeron’s back. But Ainsworth is a bit forgiving of Daeron because of that father/son relationship and even believes there is love there – however “warped” it might be.

“I think it was clear from the scripts that it felt twisted and manipulative and controlling, but there was this kind of undercurrent of love between the two of them, however warped it might be,” Ainsworth told TheWrap. “I see it as him being this fatherly figure for Daeron.”

“You know that in certain psychological states where you want this person to be the best version of themselves, you imagine that the faults they have aren’t there and you kind of put them out of your mind, pretend they’re not there,” he continued. “There’s an element to their relationship, especially when he feels a pride from Ormund or feels affection from him, where that’s invaluable. That’s more valuable than any kind of pain or kind of control he’s felt from him, and obviously that’s a very dangerous kind of place to be in in a relationship.”

But Episode 6 might have that relationship changing. Toward the end, a group of filthy Baratheons come into Tumbleton promising that the house wants to ally with the Hightower cause. Ormund’s heightened sense of smell has him staggering back and perhaps clouding his judgement as he welcomes them in. It’s Daeron’s other uncle Gwayne – just arrived after trudging through the Riverlands with Criston Cole – who recognizes the trick. He and his men are quick to act and kill the would-be assassins as Ormund, usually so calm and in power, pukes all over his dinner.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Credit: HBO)

Ainsworth told TheWrap that seeing which of his uncles was prepared to fight and clear-headed, and which was left debilitated by the sight of mud, has Daeron thinking about the best step forward as “HOTD” Season 3 races to the finish line.

“There’s this escalation happening, which if it carries on, the next few days and weeks seem kind of almost impossible to get through,” Ainsworth said. “It’s interesting, Gwayne’s the one that steps up and saves us, and Ormund’s the one who’s almost debilitated by his sensitivities to senses and he’s throwing up next to me. I think there’s almost a frustration, but also a shock throughout all of that scene because of those parts of his relationship with Ormund being questioned. Like, this man who has such control over me can’t even control himself at the sight of mud.”

“If he’s unpredictable and untrustworthy, and Gwayne’s headed back to Old Town, then what am I going to do? How do I defend myself? What do I do?” he further asked. “All of those questions are bubbling in the power dynamics between Ormund and Dareon, and I think this episode they’re on the brink of shifting as he’s being styled king. It’s like, how does he step up but still maintain a good relationship with Ormund?”

“House of the Dragon” Season 3 airs Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.