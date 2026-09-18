‘Reacher’ Holds Off ‘Ted Lasso’ and Taylor Sheridan as No. 1 on Streaming | Chart

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“Reacher,” Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation of the popular Jack Reacher character from Lee Child’s series of novels, is on quite a run. The detective drama has stood atop the Samba Weekly Wrap Report streaming chart for five straight weeks, fending off all kinds of challenges from Oscar-winning actors, Emmy-winning shows, comic book IP and other returning favorites.

At press time, “Reacher” has already wrapped its fourth season, and a “Reacher-verse” spinoff, “Neagley,” debuted on Prime Video on Sept. 16. Tune in to next week’s edition of the Samba Weekly Wrap Report to see if the show was able to complete its run at the top.

“Ted Lasso,” in second this week, is one of those Emmy-winning shows that “Reacher” has kept at bay over the past month. The sports comedy’s surprise fourth season has been a massive hit for Apple TV, and the show moves up two spots this week.

It’s followed by “Special Ops: Lioness” on Paramount+. The popular spy thriller created by Taylor Sheridan aired the penultimate episode of its third season on Sept. 13, pushing it to its highest chart position yet. Will its season finale help it climb into the top spot?

With “Lasso” and “Lioness” up, “Lanterns” is down. The HBO Max series finds the titular superhero (Green) Lanterns investigating murder and alien activity in a small town. It slides to fourth this week.

Fifth place brings our first Netflix appearance this week, and it’s a debut. “Why Did I Get Married Again?” is the third film in Tyler Perry’s comedy trilogy, and the latest offering from the fruitful partnership between the actor/director/writer/producer and Netflix.

Back to Apple TV in sixth place, as “Mayday” moves up three spots this week. The combination action film and buddy comedy stars Ryan Reynolds as an American fighter pilot trying to escape the Soviet Union with help from an Americanophile former KGB agent played by Kenneth Branagh.

Netflix owns the next three spots, starting with “The Gentlemen,” which debuts in seventh place as it returns for its second season. Guy Ritchie, the British writer and director known for his hardscrabble tales, created the black comedy series.

That’s followed by “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” also a premiere this week. The Angelina Jolie-led Sheridan thriller originally came out in 2021, and is finding a second life since being added to the Netflix library.

Rounding out our trio is “The Whisper Man,” which drops from second all the way down to ninth. The suspense thriller features an all-star cast, with Robert de Niro, Michelle Monaghan and Adam Scott, which likely helped it stay on the chart for three straight weeks.

Closing the chart in 10th place is “The Runner.” The premise for the Gal Gadot-led action film is about as contrived as they come: Gadot’s character is an attorney who must run through London to stop a witness from testifying and save her son.

Meanwhile, “America’s Got Talent” continues a dominant summer atop the linear chart. The finale of the show’s 21st season is slated for Sept. 22.

Season 28 of “Big Brother” makes its presence known, pushing into second place on the chart as it winds towards its Oct. 1 finale.

We get our first scripted series in a while as well, with “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” appearing in fifth. “The Floor,” on Fox, is another notable new arrival, as the Rob Lowe-hosted game show returns for its sixth season.

Old standbys round out the rest of the linear chart, with “Wheel of Fortune” taking three spots, “Jeopardy! Masters” claiming two and “America’s Funniest Home Videos” closing things down in 10th place.