Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 Strikes Biggest Apple TV Launch Ever With Nearly 300 Million Minutes Viewed

Available to WrapPRO members

The feel-good soccer show was the most-streamed program in the U.S. on Aug. 5

ted-lasso-jason-sudeikis-tanya-reynolds-apple
Jason Sudeikis and Tanya Reynolds in "Ted Lasso." (Apple TV)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“Ted Lasso” returned to Apple TV with record-breaking ratings, ranking Season 4 as the biggest launch in the streamer’s history.

As “Ted Lasso” debuted its fourth season on Wednesday, Aug. 5, the Season 4 premiere episode tallied 296.6 million viewing minutes across the Aug. 4–Aug. 5 launch window, according to streaming data from Nielsen.

The debut of Season 4 ranked as the most-streamed program in the U.S. on Aug. 5, with the show generating over 200 million viewing minutes.

The numbers only included viewing for the Season 4 premiere, with new episodes of “Ted Lasso” Season 4 dropping Wednesdays on Apple TV.

Jeremy Swift, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Jason Sudeikis in "Ted Lasso" Season 4 (Apple TV)
Read Next
'Ted Lasso' Takes Kansas City: Inside the Apple Comedy's Heartwarming and Barbecue-Filled Return

The return of the Jason Sudeikis-led series came over three years after Season 3 wrapped up its run in May 2023 with an episode titled, “So Long, Farewell.” The series surprised fans with the announcement that Season 4 was on, and would follow Ted’s return to Richmond, where he is set to coach a second division women’s football team. 

As Ted’s biggest challenge yet, Season 4 follows him and the team as they “learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would,” according to the official logline.

In addition to Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” reunites cast members Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift.

The show’s new recruits include Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely. 

Developed and executive produced by Sudeikis, Hunt, Bill Lawrence and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” is executive produced by Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Bill Wrubel and Jack Burditt. Goldstein also serves as writer and executive producer alongside Leann Bowen.

Bill Lawrence executive produces via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, with Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer also serving as executive producers.

"Ted Lasso" Season 4 (Apple TV)
Read Next
'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Cast: Who's Back, Who's New and Who's Gone?

Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments