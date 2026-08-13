‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 Strikes Biggest Apple TV Launch Ever With Nearly 300 Million Minutes Viewed

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“Ted Lasso” returned to Apple TV with record-breaking ratings, ranking Season 4 as the biggest launch in the streamer’s history.

As “Ted Lasso” debuted its fourth season on Wednesday, Aug. 5, the Season 4 premiere episode tallied 296.6 million viewing minutes across the Aug. 4–Aug. 5 launch window, according to streaming data from Nielsen.

The debut of Season 4 ranked as the most-streamed program in the U.S. on Aug. 5, with the show generating over 200 million viewing minutes.

The numbers only included viewing for the Season 4 premiere, with new episodes of “Ted Lasso” Season 4 dropping Wednesdays on Apple TV.

The return of the Jason Sudeikis-led series came over three years after Season 3 wrapped up its run in May 2023 with an episode titled, “So Long, Farewell.” The series surprised fans with the announcement that Season 4 was on, and would follow Ted’s return to Richmond, where he is set to coach a second division women’s football team.

As Ted’s biggest challenge yet, Season 4 follows him and the team as they “learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would,” according to the official logline.

In addition to Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” reunites cast members Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift.

The show’s new recruits include Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

Developed and executive produced by Sudeikis, Hunt, Bill Lawrence and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” is executive produced by Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Bill Wrubel and Jack Burditt. Goldstein also serves as writer and executive producer alongside Leann Bowen.

Bill Lawrence executive produces via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, with Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer also serving as executive producers.