‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 Cast: Who’s Back, Who’s New and Who’s Gone?

Ted Lasso is back, and he’s bringing some new faces with him.
The fourth season of Apple TV’s sports comedy began streaming on Wednesday, picking up after a three-year hiatus. The new season sees Ted return to AFC Richmond after going back home to Kansas to coach an all-new women’s team.
But not everyone is along for the ride. While the soft “Ted Lasso” reboot brings many familiar faces back into the fold and some new characters into the mix, there are also some classic characters who are, this time, left behind.
Here’s who’s back, who left and who’s new for “Ted Lasso” Season 4.
Ted Lasso
Duh.
Of course, you can’t have “Ted Lasso” without Ted Lasso. Jason Sudeikis returns in the fourth season as his Kansan football coach, headed back across the pond to coach AFC Richmond’s new women’s league.
“The Brass”
This season also sees the return of “the brass,” or Keeley (Juno Temple), Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and Higgins (Jeremy Swift), as Sudeikis and the crew call them. This season, the trio will be focused in on making the launch of the Lady Greyhounds a success — even if some of them have more faith than others.
The Coaches
Two more key players will return to Richmond in “Ted Lasso” Season 4. Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) remains the new head coach of the Greyhounds in Ted’s place for the fourth season. He is joined by Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), who chose to stay in London at the end of Season 3 — who will now have to choose which team he wants to be on with his best friend back in the picture.
Nick Mohammed’s Nate, who ended Season 3 back with the Greyhound coaching staff, is not expected to return as a regular in the season.
Coach Chilton
There is one new coach who fans will get to meet in the fourth season of “Ted Lasso”: Coach Alice Chilton. Tanya Reynolds stars as the new character who joins Ted on the Lady Greyhounds coaching staff — though she certainly doesn’t share his overly chipper personality.
Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya, Dani Rojas and the Greyhounds
Over three seasons of “Ted Lasso,” fans were able to bond with various Greyhounds as they grew and developed as a team. Since this season is focused on the new women’s team at AFC Richmond, however, don’t expect cast members like Phil Dunster, Toheeb Jimoh and Cristo Fernández to be back on the pitch for the new season.
The Lady Greyhounds
Of course, this rebooted premise means that you’ll have a whole new crew of footballers to fall in love with as Ted and his friends meet the first group of Lady Greyhounds. These include Boots (Jude Mack), Gemma (Abbie Hern) and Lizzie (Faye Marsay), among many others.
The Lasso family
Henry Lasso is a returning character with a new actor in “Ted Lasso” Season 4. Grant Feely takes over the role originated by Gus Turner in the first three seasons as Henry finally joins Ted in London. So does Henry’s mother and Ted’s ex-wife, Michelle (Andrea Anders) — though her therapist boyfriend seems to be out of the picture.
As you can see from the photo above, there are plenty of other returners in store once Ted gets to London, including Annette Badland’s Mae.
Becky Ann Baker also returns in the premiere as Dottie, Ted’s mother, who first appeared in the penultimate episode of Season 3.