‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 Cast: Who’s Back, Who’s New and Who’s Gone?

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Ted Lasso is back, and he’s bringing some new faces with him.

The fourth season of Apple TV’s sports comedy began streaming on Wednesday, picking up after a three-year hiatus. The new season sees Ted return to AFC Richmond after going back home to Kansas to coach an all-new women’s team.

But not everyone is along for the ride. While the soft “Ted Lasso” reboot brings many familiar faces back into the fold and some new characters into the mix, there are also some classic characters who are, this time, left behind.

Here’s who’s back, who left and who’s new for “Ted Lasso” Season 4.