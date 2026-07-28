‘Ted Lasso’ Teases Reunions, Hugs and Women’s Football in Season 4 Trailer

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“Ted Lasso” has officially returned to the pitch. Apple TV released the first teaser trailer for Season 4 on Tuesday, and it’s exactly what you expect — lots of hugging, cheering and some great footwork.

The award-winning comedy will premiere on Apple TV on Aug. 5 with one episode. New episodes will be released weekly through Oct. 7.

Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” ended with Ted (Jason Sudeikis) returning to America to spend more time with his son and leaving behind a men’s team that’s learned to trust one another thanks to his leadership. This season, Ted will have to face his biggest challenge to date — coaching Richmond’s second division women’s football team. The talent and passion are there, but the money, fan support and training isn’t as Ted has to learn he can’t rely on his old tricks when it comes to coaching the fairer (and fiercer) sex.

This first trailer doesn’t share much in terms of plot, but it delivers on heartfelt reunions. After Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) welcomes Ted back, the teaser jumps to a series of sweet moments like Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) playfully pushing Ted, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) ecstatically hugging Keeley (Juno Temple), Keeley riding on the back of Roy’s motorcycle and the whole team cheering after a goal. Watch the trailer, below:

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In addition to the aforementioned actors, Season 4 will also see the return of Jeremy Swift, who plays the timid and lovable Director of Football Operations, Leslie. It also stars newcomers Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

The series is executive produced by Sudeikis alongside Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Bill Wrubel. Jack Burditt also serves as an EP on Season 4 under a new overall deal with Apple TV, and Goldstein serves as writer and EP alongside Leann Bowen. Bill Lawrence executive produces via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer also serve as executive producers. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Kelly and Hunt, and is based on the preexisting format and characters from NBC Sports.

“Ted Lasso” first premiered on Apple TV in 2020 and quickly became a massive hit for the streamer during a time when the whole world was searching for a cozy comfort watch. The first season became the most Emmy Award-nominated comedy series, and the show won back-to-back Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series during its first two seasons — a rare accomplishment.