‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 Sets Summer Release, Unveils First Look at Women’s Soccer Team | Photos

“Ted Lasso” will make its return after three years this summer, as the titular football coach returns to Richmond.

The fourth season came as a surprise to fans after Season 3’s final episode titled “So Long, Farewell,” but star and creator Jason Sudeikis is back as Ted with fan-favorites Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein.

The series is wrapping up production in Kansas City and London. Season 4 will follow Ted’s return to Richmond, where he is set to coach a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team “learn to leap before they look,” taking chances they never thought they would.

Along with Sudeikis, the Apple TV comedy series will see the return of Waddingham, Goldstein, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift. Season 4 additions include Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely. The series also added Jack Burditt (“Nobody Wants This”) as executive producer under a new overall deal with Apple TV.

A big change in the show’s roster comes in the recasting of Ted’s son Henry, with Grant Feely taking over the role from Gus Turner.

“Ted Lasso” Season 4 (Credit: Apple TV)

“Ted Lasso” Season 4 (Credit: Apple TV)

New stills from the streamer show Sudeikis as Lasso, showing Tanya Reynolds around the pitch. Another first-look image shows Ted, seemingly hosting tryouts for his women’s football club.

Sudeikis stars and executive produces alongside Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Bill Wrubel. Goldstein serves as a writer and executive producer alongside Leanne Bowen. Sarah Walker and Phoebe Walsh will serve as writers and producers for the fourth season, while Sasha Garron co-produces.

“Ted Lasso” is a collaboration between Lawrence’s Doozer Productions, Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Kelly and Hunt, and is based on the preexisting format and characters from NBC Sports.