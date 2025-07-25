‘Ted Lasso’ Stars Surprise Fans Onstage at Mumford & Sons Concert | Video

“Ted Lasso” is coming back — but the Richmond crew isn’t in England anymore. As Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Brendan Hunt began filming for the fourth season of the Apple TV+ series in Kansas City, the group stopped by a Mumford & Sons concert to help sing their theme song.

Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons co-created the theme song for the show alongside Tom Howe. The concert took place on July 24 at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs — a suburb of Kansas City.

During the concert, the band performed a full version of the “Ted Lasso” theme (only a brief section of it plays in the show’s opening credits). At this point, Sudeikis, Waddingham, Temple and Hunt took the stage, dancing and singing along.

“Mumford & Sons performing the Ted Lasso theme song LIVE with the crew of Ted Lasso in #KC 🥹🤩😍 #tedlasso” user @JillianC_arroll shared on X. You can view the performance below.

On Monday, Apple TV+ shared a first look at the fourth season of “Ted Lasso.” The teaser featured series regulars Sudeikis, Waddingham, Temple and Jeremy Swift at what appears to be a midwestern diner. Swift did not join the group at the concert.

In 2023, “Ted Lasso” returned to Apple TV+ for a third season initially conceived as a potential series finale. The final episode of the third season was titled “So Long, Farewell” and tied up a number of plot threads — including sending the Kansas-based Coach Lasso home after a successful final season with AFC Richmond.

In March, Apple TV+ officially renewed “Ted Lasso” for a fourth season, confirming the return of Sudeikis. In the new season, Coach Lasso will take the reins of Richmond’s new women’s team, which was established at the end of Season 3.

Sudeikis, who grew up in Overland Park, Kansas, brings a lot of personal history to the midwestern character. “Ted Lasso’s” current Kansas City filming marks a homecoming for the “SNL” alum and series co-developer.

Based on the reactions in the video, the crowd at the Azura seemed thrilled to have him back.

“KANSAS CITAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY!” Sudeikis yelled to the crowd after the song. “How lucky are they?”

