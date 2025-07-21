‘Ted Lasso’ Sets Return of 4 Beloved Characters and One Recasting as Season 4 Starts Filming

“Ted Lasso” is officially back in production for its anticipated fourth season, with a mixed back of new and returning characters recruited for the coach’s latest adventure.

Along with star and creator Jason Sudeikis, the Apple TV+ comedy series set the return of Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift as filming kicked off Monday in Kansas City. Additional photography will pick up later on in London. A big change in the show’s roster comes in the recasting of Ted’s son Henry, with Grant Feely taking over the role from Gus Turner.

Season 4 follows Ted’s return to Richmond, where he is set to take on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team.

“Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would,” the logline states.

Among notable fan-favorites not set to return yet are Phil Dunster, who played football star Jamie Tartt, and Nick Mohammed, who played Ted’s friend-turned-nemesis Nathan Shelley.

In addition to the returning cast, the comedy series’ latest installment will feature newcomers Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey and Abbie Hern.

“Ted Lasso” first premiered on Apple TV+ back in 2020 and would go on to break records, becoming the most Emmy-nominated comedy series in its first season and landing rare back-to-back Outstanding Comedy Series Emmys for its first two seasons on air. The show’s Season 3 finale aired in May 2023.

Sudeikis, Goldstein and Hunt will executive produce Season 4 alongside Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Bill Wrubel, Leanne Bowen and Jack Burditt (“Nobody Wants This,” “Modern Family,” “30 Rock”), who recently struck a new overall deal with the streamer.

The season will be written by Goldstein, Bowen, Julia Lindon and co-executive producers Sarah Walker and Phoebe Walsh. Sasha Garron will also serve as a co-producer, while Dylan Marron will serve as story editor.

“Ted Lasso” is a collaboration between Lawrence’s Doozer Productions, Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Kelly and Hunt, and is based on the preexisting format and characters from NBC Sports.