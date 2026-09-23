‘Resident Evil’ Creeps Up in Audience Excitement After Surprisingly Strong Opening | Chart

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What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of Sept. 12-18, “NFL Football” held the top spot in entertainment mentions at 4.6% as Week 1 of the regular season wrapped up and Week 2 got underway on Sept. 17. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” held second at 4.4% as the film become the highest-grossing release of all time at the domestic box office, reaching the record in just 47 days.

“Grand Theft Auto VI” held third at 4.1% ahead of the game’s Nov. 19 launch, while “Avengers: Doomsday” held fourth at 3.2% on the heels of Disney’s announcement that presales had already topped $50 million three months ahead of its Dec. 18 release. “Resident Evil” surged to round out the Top 5 at 3.2%, as anticipation built ahead of the September 18 release of Zach Cregger’s reboot, which went on to open to $60 million, the biggest debut in the franchise’s history.

Prime Video’s “Reacher” held sixth, rising to 2.6% as the Season 4 finale arrived Sept. 16 alongside the full first season of spinoff “Neagley.” “Practical Magic 2” slipped to 2.3% following its opening weekend, while HBO’s “Lanterns” entered the Top 10 at 1.6% as the DC series starring Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler aired its fifth episode on Sept. 13, with its eight-episode run continuing weekly through an Oct. 4 finale.

“Avengers Endgame: Encore” edged up to 1.5% ahead of its Sept. 25 re-release, while “The Odyssey” rounded out the Top 10 at 1.4%, declining from the prior week although the film has now passed the previous record holder “Jurassic World” to become Universal’s highest-grossing release of all time at roughly $1.68 billion worldwide.