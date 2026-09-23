Home > Commentary & Analysis > Data Analysis

‘Resident Evil’ Creeps Up in Audience Excitement After Surprisingly Strong Opening | Chart

Available to WrapPRO members

ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine & TheWrap

ScreenShare
Screen Engine collects this data via open-ended responses to "What is the one upcoming entertainment release (movie, show, video game, etc.) that you are most interested in watching or playing in the next month or so?" The question is included in their syndicated TractionTM survey, which fields Saturday-Friday each week among over 1,000 media consumers aged 13-64 (Week of 9/12/26-9/18/26).
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of Sept. 12-18, “NFL Football” held the top spot in entertainment mentions at 4.6% as Week 1 of the regular season wrapped up and Week 2 got underway on Sept. 17. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” held second at 4.4% as the film become the highest-grossing release of all time at the domestic box office, reaching the record in just 47 days.

“Grand Theft Auto VI” held third at 4.1% ahead of the game’s Nov. 19 launch, while “Avengers: Doomsday” held fourth at 3.2% on the heels of Disney’s announcement that presales had already topped $50 million three months ahead of its Dec. 18 release. “Resident Evil” surged to round out the Top 5 at 3.2%, as anticipation built ahead of the September 18 release of Zach Cregger’s reboot, which went on to open to $60 million, the biggest debut in the franchise’s history.

Prime Video’s “Reacher” held sixth, rising to 2.6% as the Season 4 finale arrived Sept. 16 alongside the full first season of spinoff “Neagley.” “Practical Magic 2” slipped to 2.3% following its opening weekend, while HBO’s “Lanterns” entered the Top 10 at 1.6% as the DC series starring Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler aired its fifth episode on Sept. 13, with its eight-episode run continuing weekly through an Oct. 4 finale.

“Avengers Endgame: Encore” edged up to 1.5% ahead of its Sept. 25 re-release, while “The Odyssey” rounded out the Top 10 at 1.4%, declining from the prior week although the film has now passed the previous record holder “Jurassic World” to become Universal’s highest-grossing release of all time at roughly $1.68 billion worldwide.

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments