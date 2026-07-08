‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Has Audiences Excited, but FIFA’s World Cup Stays on Top | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of June 27–July 3, 2026, the “FIFA World Cup” remains the top mention, with 5.15% of mentions as the tournament goes through its knockout round. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” climbs to second with 5.13% as anticipation continues to build ahead of its July 31 theatrical release, while “Toy Story 5” slips to third with 4.71% following its strong opening weeks in theaters.

“House of the Dragon” continues to gain momentum, rising to fourth with 3.75% of mentions as audiences engage with the new season on HBO/HBO Max. “Grand Theft Auto VI” makes one of the week’s biggest moves, climbing to fifth with 3.32% as excitement continues to build ahead of its highly anticipated release at the end of the year. “Supergirl” also gains ground, reaching 2.91% following its theatrical debut, while “The Odyssey” enters the Top 10 at 2.79% as anticipation continues to grow for Christopher Nolan’s next film release on July 17.

Rounding out the Top 10, “Dutton Ranch” climbs to 2.45%, leading to its July 3 season finale. Both in their home release window, “Obsession” continues to gain traction with 1.70% of mentions, and “Michael” stays in the Top 10 with 1.62%.