Home > Commentary & Analysis > Data Analysis

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Finally Cedes its Crown After 5 Weeks | Chart

Available to WrapPRO members

ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine & TheWrap

ScreenShare
Screen Engine collects this data via open-ended responses to "What is the one upcoming entertainment release (movie, show, video game, etc.) that you are most interested in watching or playing in the next month or so?" The question is included in their syndicated TractionTM survey, which fields Saturday-Friday each week among over 1,000 media consumers aged 13-64 (Week of 8/22/26-8/28/26).
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of Aug. 22-28, “NFL Football” claimed the top spot in entertainment mentions at 6.8%, up from 4.8% the prior week as preseason action ramped up ahead of the regular season kickoff on Sept. 9. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” slipped to second at 6.04% as the film continued its theatrical run, while “Grand Theft Auto IV” held third at 4.6%, continuing to build momentum following the Aug. 27 premiere of Rockstar and Netflix’s Extended Look special.

“Avengers: Doomsday” settled at 3.2%, down from 4.5% the prior week following Marvel’s initial D23 promotional surge. Prime Video’s “Reacher” ticked up to 2.6% as its weekly Season 4 rollout continued, while Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” registered 2.3% as its theatrical run progressed.

“Toy Story 5” rose to 1.8% following its Aug. 18 digital purchase and rental release, while “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” climbed to 1.7% following its Aug. 25 physical home entertainment release and ahead of its Sept. 2 SVOD debut on Disney+. “Resident Evil” rounded out the list at 1.7%, picking up steam ahead of its Sept. 18 theatrical release.

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments