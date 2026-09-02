‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Finally Cedes its Crown After 5 Weeks | Chart

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What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of Aug. 22-28, “NFL Football” claimed the top spot in entertainment mentions at 6.8%, up from 4.8% the prior week as preseason action ramped up ahead of the regular season kickoff on Sept. 9. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” slipped to second at 6.04% as the film continued its theatrical run, while “Grand Theft Auto IV” held third at 4.6%, continuing to build momentum following the Aug. 27 premiere of Rockstar and Netflix’s Extended Look special.

“Avengers: Doomsday” settled at 3.2%, down from 4.5% the prior week following Marvel’s initial D23 promotional surge. Prime Video’s “Reacher” ticked up to 2.6% as its weekly Season 4 rollout continued, while Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” registered 2.3% as its theatrical run progressed.

“Toy Story 5” rose to 1.8% following its Aug. 18 digital purchase and rental release, while “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” climbed to 1.7% following its Aug. 25 physical home entertainment release and ahead of its Sept. 2 SVOD debut on Disney+. “Resident Evil” rounded out the list at 1.7%, picking up steam ahead of its Sept. 18 theatrical release.