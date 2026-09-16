‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Hangs in There as NFL Tops Audience Excitement | Chart

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What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of Sept. 5-11, “NFL Football” held the top spot in entertainment mentions at 6.5% as the league opened its 107th season, with Seattle defeating New England in the Sept. 9 Kickoff Game. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” climbed to second at 5.5% as it continues a strong theatrical run.

“Grand Theft Auto VI” fell to third at 4.5%, as interest cooled slightly following Rockstar Games’ Aug. 27 “Extended Look” ahead of the game’s Nov. 19 launch. “Avengers: Doomsday” held at fourth at 3.5% with tickets on sale ahead of its Dec. 18 release, while “Practical Magic 2”, coinciding with the Sept. 10 theatrical debut of the sequel, climbed to the fifth spot at 2.6%.

Prime Video’s “Reacher” rose to 2.1% as the seventh of eight episodes of Season 4 arrived Sept. 9, with the finale set for Sept. 16 alongside the full first season of spinoff “Neagley.” “Toy Story 5” edged up to 1.8% ahead of its Sept. 22 physical release and Sept. 23 Disney+ debut. “The Odyssey” landed at 1.8%, as the film became Universal’s highest grossing release of all time.

“Resident Evil” entered the Top 10 at 1.6% as anticipation built ahead of the Sept. 18 release of Zach Cregger’s franchise reboot, which premieres at Fantastic Fest on Sept. 17. “Avengers Endgame: Encore” rounded out the Top 10 at 1.5%, also increasing as tickets went on sale for the Sept. 25 re-release, a special presentation that includes an exclusive look at “Avengers: Doomsday” on IMAX and Infinity Vision screens.