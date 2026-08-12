‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Is Still the Top Title Fans Are Excited About After 3 Weeks | Chart

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What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of Aug. 1–7, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” remained the leader in entertainment mentions, climbing to 12.1% as the film continued its record-breaking run into its second weekend. “The Odyssey” held second place at 5.4% of total mentions. “NFL Football” rounded out the top three at 3.8%, with excitement building ahead of the preseason opener on August 13.

“House of the Dragon” (2.9%) rose on anticipation for its 75-minute season finale on Aug. 9. “Grand Theft Auto VI” accounted for 2.9% of mentions despite a slight week-over-week decline, as Rockstar Games and Netflix announced an exclusive “Extended Look” special premiering Aug. 27 ahead of the game’s November 19 launch. “Avengers: Doomsday” followed closely at 2.8%, down slightly after Comic-Con trailer buzz cooled ahead of its Dec. 18 theatrical release.

“Toy Story 5” ticked up to 2.6% as it continued its theatrical run ahead of its expected premium video-on-demand release later this month. “Stranger Things” climbed to 1.6%, likely driven by news that stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour will reunite for a new Netflix spy drama. “Supergirl” entered the Top 10 at 1.3%, boosted by its late-July digital home release. “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” closed out the Top 10 at 1.2%, ahead of the new prequel’s Nov. 20 release.