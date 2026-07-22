‘Spider-Man’ Finally Swings Above FIFA World Cup in Audience Excitement | Chart

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What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of July 11–17, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” climbed to the top spot, with mentions rising to 7.7% as anticipation built ahead of its July 31 theatrical release. “The Odyssey” followed closely at 6.2%, leading into its strong $124 million opening weekend.

FIFA World Cup slipped to No. 3 after leading the rankings for several consecutive weeks, though interest remained robust as the tournament headed into its championship match between Spain and Argentina on Sunday, July 19.

Among theatrical releases, “Supergirl” and “Toy Story 5” both gained ground, while “Moana” remained in the Top 10 during its first full week following its July 10 debut, despite easing slightly from the previous week.

The video game Grand Theft Auto VI also moved higher, reflecting sustained anticipation months ahead of its release. Meanwhile, “House of the Dragon” edged down slightly as it entered the back half of its third season but remained among the week’s most anticipated titles. “Dutton Ranch” continued to gain momentum several weeks after its season finale, while “Stranger Things” returned to the Top 10 following the franchise’s 10-year anniversary on July 15.