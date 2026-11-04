The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Anticipation Jumps Despite GTA VI Looming | Chart

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What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of Oct. 24-30, “Grand Theft Auto VI” held the top spot in entertainment mentions at 5.8% with the game’s Nov. 19 launch now just a few weeks out. “Avengers: Doomsday” held second at 5.3%, gaining momentum from the prior week ahead of its Dec. 18 release.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” held third at 3.1%. “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” jumped to fourth at 2.8%, as anticipation built toward the Nov. 20 release of the franchise’s sixth installment. “NFL Football” rounded out the Top 5 at 2.7% as the regular season continued.

Peacock’s “Crystal Lake” landed at seventh at 1.6%, several weeks after its Oct. 15 debut. “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time” entered the Top 10 in eighth at 1.4% ahead of the Nov. 5 release of the remake, built for Nintendo’s Switch 2. “Resident Evil” landed in ninth at 1.4% ahead of its Nov. 3 premium digital release. “Wildwood” entered the Top 10 at 1.4% following the Oct. 23 theatrical release of Laika’s stop-motion fantasy, the studio’s first feature since 2019.