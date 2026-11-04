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The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Anticipation Jumps Despite GTA VI Looming | Chart

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ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine & TheWrap

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Screen Engine collects this data via open-ended responses to "What is the one upcoming entertainment release (movie, show, video game, etc.) that you are most interested in watching or playing in the next month or so?" The question is included in their syndicated TractionTM survey, which fields Saturday-Friday each week among over 1,000 media consumers aged 13-64 (Week of 10/24/26-10/30/26).
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What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of Oct. 24-30, “Grand Theft Auto VI” held the top spot in entertainment mentions at 5.8% with the game’s Nov. 19 launch now just a few weeks out. “Avengers: Doomsday” held second at 5.3%, gaining momentum from the prior week ahead of its Dec. 18 release.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” held third at 3.1%. “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” jumped to fourth at 2.8%, as anticipation built toward the Nov. 20 release of the franchise’s sixth installment. “NFL Football” rounded out the Top 5 at 2.7% as the regular season continued.

Peacock’s “Crystal Lake” landed at seventh at 1.6%, several weeks after its Oct. 15 debut. “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time” entered the Top 10 in eighth at 1.4% ahead of the Nov. 5 release of the remake, built for Nintendo’s Switch 2. “Resident Evil” landed in ninth at 1.4% ahead of its Nov. 3 premium digital release. “Wildwood” entered the Top 10 at 1.4% following the Oct. 23 theatrical release of Laika’s stop-motion fantasy, the studio’s first feature since 2019.

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