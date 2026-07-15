‘The Odyssey’ Journeys Up the Top Titles Audiences Are Hyped For | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of July 4–10, the “FIFA World Cup” continues its lead, increasing to 6.7% of mentions as anticipation builds heading into the tournament’s final matches. With the semifinals this week and the championship match on July 19, the World Cup continues to dominate consumer interest and remains well ahead of any individual entertainment release.

Among theatrical films, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” holds the No. 2 position despite a slight decline from last week, underscoring sustained excitement for Marvel’s next release. “The Odyssey” continues its upward momentum, climbing to No. 3 as interest builds ahead of its July 17 debut. Family films also gained ground this week, with the live-action “Moana” moving into the Top 5 during its opening week and “Minions & Monsters” making its first appearance in the Top 10 following its July 1 release.

“House of the Dragon,” now midway through Season 3, slips slightly but continues to rank among the week’s most anticipated titles, while “Dutton Ranch” returns to the Top 10 following its July 3 season finale, despite a modest week-over-week decline.

Elsewhere, “Toy Story 5,” “Supergirl,” and “Grand Theft Auto VI” all remain among the week’s most anticipated upcoming releases, but each edged down slightly as consumer attention shifted toward the World Cup and several high-profile theatrical debuts arriving over the next few weeks.