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‘Toy Story 5,’ World Cup and NBA Dominate Audience Buzz | Chart

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ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine/ASI & TheWrap

Screen Engine/ASI collects this data via open-ended responses to "What is the one upcoming entertainment release (movie, show, video game, etc.) that you are most interested in watching or playing in the next month or so?" The question is included in their syndicated TractionTM survey, which fields Saturday-Friday each week among over 1,000 media consumers aged 13-64 (Week of 6/12/26-6/12/26).

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of June 6–12, “Toy Story 5” holds the top spot with 4.9% of mentions as anticipation builds ahead of its June 19 theatrical release. The FIFA World Cup climbs to a close second at 4.8% following the tournament’s June 11 kickoff in Mexico City. NBA Basketball rises to third with 4.19% of mentions, fueled by continued interest in the NBA Finals and the Knicks’ Game 4 victory.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” moves up to fourth at 2.88%, continuing to build momentum ahead of its July 31 theatrical release. “Dutton Ranch” enters the Top 5 with 2.68% of mentions as the “Yellowstone” spinoff approaches its July 3 season finale. Meanwhile, “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” slips slightly to 2.63% following its May 22 theatrical debut.

“House of the Dragon” ranks seventh at 2.58% as HBO ramps up promotion ahead of the series’ June 21 Season 3 premiere. “Michael” remains in the Top 10 at 2.52%, continuing to generate interest several weeks after its April 24 release. “Supergirl” makes a notable jump to 2.28% in advance of its June 26 theatrical debut, while “Backrooms” rounds out the list at 2.24%, maintaining visibility following its recent box office success.

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