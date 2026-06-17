‘Toy Story 5,’ World Cup and NBA Dominate Audience Buzz | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of June 6–12, “Toy Story 5” holds the top spot with 4.9% of mentions as anticipation builds ahead of its June 19 theatrical release. The FIFA World Cup climbs to a close second at 4.8% following the tournament’s June 11 kickoff in Mexico City. NBA Basketball rises to third with 4.19% of mentions, fueled by continued interest in the NBA Finals and the Knicks’ Game 4 victory.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” moves up to fourth at 2.88%, continuing to build momentum ahead of its July 31 theatrical release. “Dutton Ranch” enters the Top 5 with 2.68% of mentions as the “Yellowstone” spinoff approaches its July 3 season finale. Meanwhile, “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” slips slightly to 2.63% following its May 22 theatrical debut.

“House of the Dragon” ranks seventh at 2.58% as HBO ramps up promotion ahead of the series’ June 21 Season 3 premiere. “Michael” remains in the Top 10 at 2.52%, continuing to generate interest several weeks after its April 24 release. “Supergirl” makes a notable jump to 2.28% in advance of its June 26 theatrical debut, while “Backrooms” rounds out the list at 2.24%, maintaining visibility following its recent box office success.