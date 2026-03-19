‘War Machine’ Keeps Rolling as Netflix’s Sci-Fi Actioner Tops Streaming Chart Again

The Netflix audience loves action, but apparently they love action even more when some science fiction is mixed in. Case in point: “War Machine,” the Army rangers vs. alien robot action thriller, tops the Samba TV weekly Wrap Report streaming chart for the second-straight week.

“War Machine,” produced by Lionsgate, is Netflix’s next big action hit of the year, following the Ben Affleck/Matt Damon thriller “The Rip.” But despite four weeks on the chart and massive viewership numbers in its opening weekend, “The Rip” only managed to hold the top spot for one week.

Data via Samba TV

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

This two-week run for “War Machine” is all the more impressive considering its competition. “The Pitt” on HBO Max remains in second place this week, where it has been parked for four straight weeks.

In third is “Zootopia 2,” which arrives on Disney+ following nearly $1.9 billion in box office receipts since its Thanksgiving release date. Whether viewers were checking in for the first time or getting a repeat viewing, it’s clear that there is a big audience for animated officers Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde.

Jason Bateman provides the voice of the fox Nick Wilde in “Zootopia 2,” and he also stars in our next entry, “DTF St. Louis.” The HBO Max black comedy had a strong debut last week and holds steady in fourth this week.

Back to Netflix for fifth place with the return of “Virgin River.” The small-town romantic drama still has a passionate audience seven seasons in, which is noteworthy for any series in this streaming age.

“Scarpetta,” a new procedural series on Prime Video, debuts in sixth. Nicole Kidman is the lead as Dr. Kay Scarpetta, who uses forensics to solve crimes and mysteries. Kidman has been a familiar presence on TV lately, but alas, this latest turn has been described as “mind numbing” by some critics.

In seventh, we have the docuseries “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.” The look at the late Kennedy scion’s romance premiered around Valentine’s Day, but makes the chart for the first time this week.

There’s another familiar face in eighth place, as Steve Carell returns to TV in “Rooster.” The HBO Max comedy series premiered on March 8 and made the chart for the first time this week, following its second episode. We return to Netflix again for our final two entries. “Love is Blind” rolls along in ninth place, followed by the animated nature docuseries “The Dinosaurs” in tenth.

Data via Samba TV

This week’s linear chart is dominated by the Oscars, which aired on ABC on Sunday night. The telecast itself tops the chart, and it’s followed by “The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose,” which aired immediately following the award show on ABC. “The Oscars Red Carpet Show” makes the chart as well, coming in fifth.

The Oscars ripple effects continue throughout the chart. CBS has owned Sunday nights lately, with the new “Yellowstone” spinoff “Marshals” claiming the top spot for two straight weeks. This week, however, “Marshals” ran up against the Oscars on Sunday night. With more eyeballs turning to Hollywood’s big night, “Marshals” falls to sixth place. Its CBS Sunday night compatriot, “Tracker,” takes a similar tumble, falling from third to ninth.

That gives “American Idol” somewhat of an upset, putting two Monday March 9 airings in third and fourth this week.

Meanwhile, NBC’s popular “Chicago” duo is back to back this week, with “Med” in seventh and “Fire” in eighth.” Closing us out is “The Voice” on NBC.