The Commission on Presidential Debates on Wednesday promised to add “additional structure” to this election season’s remaining debates after Tuesday’s chaotic meetup between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

“Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues,” the CPD said in a statement on Wednesday. “The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly.”

The next debate, between vice presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence, is scheduled for next Wednesday, while Biden and Trump will meet again for a “town meeting” on Oct. 15 and a third and final debate on Oct. 22.

Tuesday’s debate, moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace, was marred by frequent interruptions from Trump and bickering between the two candidates as Wallace at times struggled to maintain order. Still, some commentators were more sympathetic to Wallace, given that he did not have the ability to cut off candidates’ microphones and Trump repeatedly refused to follow debate rules that had been .

In its Wednesday statement, the CPD expressed gratitude toward Wallace for moderating the first debate and promised “additional tools to maintain order.”

“The Commission is grateful to Chris Wallace for the professionalism and skill he brought to last night’s debate and intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates,” the CPD said.