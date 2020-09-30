Go Pro Today

Commission on Presidential Debates Agrees Biden-Trump Debate Was a Mess, Promises Changes

“Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issue,” CPD says

| September 30, 2020 @ 11:01 AM Last Updated: September 30, 2020 @ 11:10 AM
Biden Trump debate

Win McNamee / Getty Images

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Wednesday promised to add “additional structure” to this election season’s remaining debates after Tuesday’s chaotic meetup between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

“Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues,” the CPD said in a statement on Wednesday. “The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly.”

The next debate, between vice presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence, is scheduled for next Wednesday, while Biden and Trump will meet again for a “town meeting” on Oct. 15 and a third and final debate on Oct. 22.

Also Read: Biden-Trump Debate Marred by Interruptions, Chaos: 'That Was a S- Show'

Tuesday’s debate, moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace, was marred by frequent interruptions from Trump and bickering between the two candidates as Wallace at times struggled to maintain order. Still, some commentators were more sympathetic to Wallace, given that he did not have the ability to cut off candidates’ microphones and Trump repeatedly refused to follow debate rules that had been .

In its Wednesday statement, the CPD expressed gratitude toward Wallace for moderating the first debate and promised “additional tools to maintain order.”

“The Commission is grateful to Chris Wallace for the professionalism and skill he brought to last night’s debate and intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates,” the CPD said.

Alec Baldwin and 11 Other Actors Who've Played Donald Trump on Screen (Photos)

  • donald trump actors
  • donald trump phil hartman snl NBC
  • darrell hammond donald trump snl NBC
  • unauthorized trump Apollo Media
  • jason sudeikis donald trump snl NBC
  • taran killam snl donald trump NBC
  • johnny depp donald trump Funny or Die
  • alec baldwin snl donald trump NBC
  • Bob DiBuono donald trump Comedy Central
  • jimmy fallon donald trump tonight show NBC
  • President Show Donald Trump Comedy Central
  • comey rule Photo: Ben Mark Holzberg
  • bad president donald trump jeff rector VMI Distribution
1 of 13

Irish actor Brendan Gleeson is the latest to play the real estate mogul turned Commander in Chief

View In Gallery

Related Content