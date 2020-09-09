And a Movie! Joel McHale Says There’s a ‘Good Chance’ the ‘Community’ Movie Happens Now That Donald Glover Is on Board (Video)

Six seasons and (possibly) so much closer to a movie. Joel McHale says there’s a “good chance” the long-awaited “Community” movie finally happens now that Donald Glover has agreed to join in if the project comes to fruition.

“There’s a good chance, I think, because on the Zoom, everyone got asked and Donald said he would do it, and he’s the busiest man in show business,” McHale said on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show,” referring to the virtual table read of a Season 5 “Community” episode that cast members McHale, Glover, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong did with series creator Dan Harmon in May to benefit coronavirus relief efforts.

“And then Dan, we’ll see, because Dan’s gotta write it and he’s got like 100 ‘Rick and Morty’ episodes that he has to make,” McHale added. “But I think we would all do it… if Dan writes it, it sounds like people will make themselves available.”

Ahead of the table read, Harmon told TheWrap that conversations are “happening that people would want to be happening” about a reunion movie and that he’s “very, very excited about the coming months.”

“I can tell people for sure that the enthusiasm for ‘Community,’ both for all of this time and the resurgence of it [on Netflix], there’s always an aspect of that affects the marketplace,” Harmon said in May. “And when the marketplace gets affected, conversations happen. And when conversations happen, things happen.”

“I mean, when you’re part of the ‘Community’ family, you learn never to raise expectations, keep ‘em nice and low and then be pleasantly surprised,” he continued. “So I can say that there are conversations happening that people would want to be happening and that I’m very, very excited about the coming months.”

“Community” ran for six seasons from 2009-2015, with its first five years airing on NBC and its final on the now-defunct Yahoo Screen streaming service.

Watch McHale’s full “Tonight Show” interview above.