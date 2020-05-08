…And a ‘Community’ Movie? Dan Harmon Says Conversations Are ‘Happening That People Would Want to Be Happening’

“Community” fans, prepare to break out your #SixSeasonsAndAMovie battlecry once more: Dan Harmon says conversations are “happening that people would want to be happening” about a reunion movie and that he’s “very, very excited about the coming months.”

“I can tell people for sure that the enthusiasm for ‘Community,’ both for all of this time and the resurgence of it [on Netflix], there’s always an aspect of that affects the marketplace,” Harmon told TheWrap on Friday. “And when the marketplace gets affected, conversations happen. And when conversations happen, things happen.”

“I mean, when you’re part of the ‘Community’ family, you learn never to raise expectations, keep ‘em nice and low and then be pleasantly surprised,” he continued. “So I can say that there are conversations happening that people would want to be happening and that I’m very, very excited about the coming months.”

Sony Pictures Television, the studio that produced “Community” during its five-season run on NBC and then its final season on Yahoo Screen, did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

All six seasons of “Community” became available on Netflix last month, reigniting the #SixSeasonsAndAMovie conversation among old fans — and some new ones who are just discovering the show now in quarantine.

And yesterday, news broke that gave fans more hope than they’ve ever had before: Harmon and “Community” stars Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong and Donald Glover will reunite later this month for a charity table read.

The cast and Harmon will be reading the Season 5 episode titled “Cooperative Polygraphy” for a special that will stream on the “Community” YouTube page on May 18 at 2 p.m. PT and will also include a fan Q&A.

The table read will benefit José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods. Both organizations work to provide meals to those in need amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The episode, which originally aired in 2014, took place in the immediate aftermath of Chevy Chase’s exit from the series and sees the remaining characters subjected to lie detecter tests as part of the requirements of Pierce’s will. The episode was written by staff writer Alex Rubens, who also works on Harmon’s currently airing series “Rick and Morty” — which just returned with its new season last Sunday.