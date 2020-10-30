‘Community’ Cast Holds Meta Reunion to Support Biden and Jeff/Joel Gives a Rousing Speech (Video)

Six seasons and a Biden-Harris campaign video!

The cast of “Community” reunited to sort of reprise their roles from the NBC sitcom for a video encouraging Americans to get out and vote — preferably for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his VP pick Kamala Harris. We say “sort of” here because at no point did actors Ken Jeong, Alison Brie, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs and Jim Rash refer to each other by their actual names or their character names.

But it was quite obvious that they were playing versions of Ben Chang, Annie Edison, Abed Nadir, Shirley Bennett, Jeff Winger, Britta Perry and Dean Craig Pelton as a joke was cracked about avoiding the need to get permission from “the studio” to make the “Community” campaign video.

Also Read: And a Movie! Joel McHale Says There's a 'Good Chance' the 'Community' Movie Happens Now That Donald Glover Is on Board (Video)

Pierce is dead, so that excuses Chevy Chase’s absence and we can only assume Troy — played by Donald Glover — is still lost at sea somewhere with LeVar Burton.

In the video, which you can view above, the Greendale gang — or, you know, their actors — all talk about how important voting is, which is why they say they aren’t voting? It’s confusing until Jeff/Joel gives an inspiring speech to remind them all why they have to vote and everyone gets on board for Biden. But Jeff tells them it’s not about who they are voting for, it’s about them voting at all on Election Day next Tuesday.

But then, in typical Winger fashion, he winks and the screen cuts to a title card supporting Biden-Harris 2020, complete with hashtag #HumanBeingsforBiden.

“Community” creator Dan Harmon did not appear in the video and representatives for Harmon and Sony Pictures Television did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on if he wrote the script for the project.

“Community” ran for six seasons from 2009-2015, with its first five years airing on NBC and its final on the now-defunct Yahoo Screen streaming service.

You can watch the video above or click here.