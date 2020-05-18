Watch Dan Harmon and ‘Community’ Cast Reunite for Table Read of ‘Cooperative Polygraphy’ (Video)

The “Community” cast reunited for a live table read of the Season 5 episode “Cooperative Polygraphy” on Monday, giving fans everywhere a nice treat while we’re all stuck in quarantine and raising money for coronavirus relief charities in the process.

This episode of the NBC sitcom, which originally aired in 2014, takes place in the immediate aftermath of Chevy Chase’s exit from the series and sees the remaining characters subjected to lie detecter tests as part of the requirements of Pierce’s will.

Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong and Donald Glover all reprised their “Community” roles from their respective homes, with series creator Dan Harmon on stage directions. “The Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal joined to fill the role of Mr. Stone, the man administering the polygraph on behalf of Pierce, a part originally played by Walton Goggins.

The table read, hosted by “Community” studio Sony Pictures Television, was held to benefit José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods. Both organizations work to provide meals to those in need amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And though the reunion was well received based on the many, many, many excited comments on the show’s YouTube page, it’s still not enough to satiate #SixSeasonsAndAMovie stans and the topic of a real feature-length reunion came up during the post-table read Q&A.

Glover evaded the question on behalf of everyone, saying, “We can’t make movies right now anyway, right?” But they did raise their hands when asked if they would be on board, should the opportunity present itself.

In an interview with TheWrap on May 8, Harmon said conversations are “happening that people would want to be happening” about a reunion movie and that he’s “very, very excited about the coming months.”

“I can tell people for sure that the enthusiasm for ‘Community,’ both for all of this time and the resurgence of it [on Netflix], there’s always an aspect of that affects the marketplace,” Harmon, who created the series, told TheWrap on Friday. “And when the marketplace gets affected, conversations happen. And when conversations happen, things happen.”

“I mean, when you’re part of the ‘Community’ family, you learn never to raise expectations, keep ‘em nice and low and then be pleasantly surprised,” he continued. “So I can say that there are conversations happening that people would want to be happening and that I’m very, very excited about the coming months.”

“Community” ran from 2009-2015, with its first five seasons airing on NBC and its sixth and final season streaming on Yahoo Screen.

You can watch the table read via the video above and the Q&A below.

