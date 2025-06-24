Conan O’Brien Emotionally Advocates for LA’s Immigrant Community With Diego Luna: ‘They’re Doing All the Work’ | Video

Conan O’Brien got emotional on his weekly podcast talking about the vital importance of the immigrant community in Los Angeles.

On “Conan O’ Brien Needs a Friend,” the host was joined by “Andor” star Diego Luna and the two reminisced about a show the former late-nighter did in Mexico City during Trump’s first term and how special it was.

“We’re not the most political podcast, we’re not a political podcast at all, but we have to address the fact that you and I had this special time and this special moment during that first administration and many of us thought that we were moving past that to maybe a better future,” O’Brien said. “Here we are again.”

He then brought up the current state of L.A. in the wake of the ICE immigration raids that sparked massive protests through the city these last few weeks. O’Brien advocated loudly for the city’s vital immigrant community.

“In every way, every day I’m working with people who are from Mexico or Central America or South America. They’re such a vital … they are the community in Los Angeles,” O’Brien said. “They’re doing all the work, which is really powerful to see every day.”

Luna, who just wrapped the second and final season as the titular character in the Star Wars series “Andor,” added that it was hard “to fully understand what some part of this community, the Hispanic community, are going through.”

“I can’t imagine how it is,” he added. “You dedicate your life, work to build something and then suddenly they tell you they’re going to take that away from you instantly just because. It’s quite scary.”

The protests in L.A. began weeks ago when ICE began the raids but grew larger after President Trump sent 2,000 National Guard troops – and later an additional 700 Marines – to the city in an attempt to quell the gatherings. Governor Gavin Newsom later sued the Trump administration over the deployment and alleged that the president’s actions were designed specifically to cause unrest in order to justify federal escalation.

Three judges of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled unanimously that Trump could maintain control over the California National Guard.

You can watch the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” interview in the video above. You can listen to the full podcast here.