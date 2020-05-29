Watch Conan O’Brien’s (Virtual) Harvard Commencement Speech (Video)

Which briefly becomes a promo for University of Phoenix

| May 29, 2020 @ 9:47 AM Last Updated: May 29, 2020 @ 9:51 AM

Conan O’Brien delivered the commencement speech to Harvard’s Class of 2020 — and also briefly the University of Phoenix — from his own backyard on Thursday’s “Conan,” the best possible venue under these circumstances, seeing as the alum couldn’t make it over to the Cambridge campus and neither could the graduates due to the pandemic.

And O’Brien was the first to admit that graduating from home is certainly not an ideal situation for all those smarties who have been working hard for years to earn their diplomas from his alma mater.

“Now, I know for all of you, this is not the graduation ceremony you were expecting,” the TBS late-night host said. “Right now your parents are realizing they spent hundreds of thousands of dollars just to watch you basically graduate from an online university. In fact, this speech is being simulcast right now to the University of Phoenix.”

Also Read: Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

O’Brien switched over the sign on his podium from Harvard’s crimson to Phoenix’s red briefly to shout, “Yeah! Phoenix gets it done! They get it done in two years, not four!,” before returning to his words of inspiration.

“Anyway, I know what some of you are wondering right now. How could Conan, at his age, possibly relate to me? Well to you I say do not think of me as someone who graduated from Harvard 35 years ago, think of me as a fellow classmate, a fellow classmate who looks like s–t,” Conan said. “Somehow kind of wrinkled and bloated at the same time, very hard to do. You see, I have some experience as a graduation speaker. 20 years ago, I told the graduating Harvard students to break out of their cocoon and take chances. Well, 20 years later I’d like to amend that slightly and say, stay in your cocoon! Stay! The cocoon, stay in it! I had no idea about the virus. And to you students who’ve moved back home to a blue state, please continue to be patient, wear a face mask outside and trust in science. To those of you who’ve moved back home to a red state, I’ll see you guys tonight at Applebee’s! Those onion rings.”

He added: “So do not despair this online ceremony, but celebrate it. You have been handed two choices: Use the trial of this global pandemic as the inspirational launching pad to a greater destiny or 2) Go the Trump route, and blame all your problems on the previous graduating class. Come on! Who is with me? Damn you, Class of 2019! Damn you to hell!”

Also Read: 22 Lowest-Rated Broadcast Shows of 2019-20 TV Season, From 'Almost Family' to 'Sunnyside' (Photos)

Watch the full speech above, which is 10 minutes instead of the traditional 20 that Harvard gives its speakers, which Conan is pretty salty about.

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • summer premiere dates tv 2020 HBO/Disney+/We TV/CBS All Access
  • The Chi Showtime
  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto AMC
  • Perry Mason HBO HBO
  • Yellowstone Paramount Network
  • Greenleaf OWN
  • doom patrol DC Universe
  • Search Party Season 3 HBO Max
  • Twilight Zone Season 2 CBS All Access
  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday Showtime
  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark HBO
  • Marriage Boot Camp We TV
  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Netflix
  • Hanna Amazon Prime Video
  • Outcry Showtime
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Close Enough HBO Max
  • Expecting Amy HBO Max
  • Greatness Code Apple TV+
  • Little Voice Apple TV+
  • P-Valley Starz
  • Brave New World - Piilot Peacock
  • The Capture - Season 1 Peacock
  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte Peacock
  • Intelligence - Season 1 Peacock
  • The House of Ho HBO Max
  • Room 104 HBO
  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness TNT
  • The Dog House HBO Max
  • Frayed HBO Max
  • Muppets Now Disney+
  • The Umbrella Academy Netflix
  • Selling Sunset Netflix
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • Love Fraud Showtime
1 of 35

Here’s when 34 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is less than a month away and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we’re imagining your plans for June, July and August have more to do with TV listings than usual. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Umbrella Academy,” plus original shows for upcoming streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap’s gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE