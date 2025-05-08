‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

Conan O’Brien’s travel show is finally back.

The former late-night host returns for the second season of “Conan O’Brien Must Go” that has him galavanting from one country to the next. The latest entry plops Conan in three countries with a pair of famous guides – Javier Bardem and Taika Waititi – to enhance his experience as he tries new things and cracks wise along the way.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the second season of Max’s “Conan O’Brien Must Go.”

When does “Conan O’Brien Must Go” Season 2 come out?

The second season of “Conan O’Brien Must Go” releases on Thursday, May 8.

How can I watch the second season of “Conan O’Brien Must Go”

Like the first season, “Conan O’Brien Must Go” streams weekly on Max.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

The three episodes of “Conan O’Brien Must Go” Season 2 will drop weekly beginning Thursday, May 8. Here is the full rundown:

Episode 1: “Spain” – May 8

Episode 2: “New Zealand” – May 15

Episode 3: “Austria” – May 22

Why are there only three episodes in “Conan O’Brien Must Go” Season 2?

The second season of Conan’s travel series got cut short for a few reasons. One was that Conan was tapped to host the 2025 Oscars, which forced a shift in focus for the man. The second, unfortunately, was that both of Conan’s parents passed away days apart during filming.

Fear not though, Max has already renewed the series for Season 3.

Are there any other stars in Season 2?

Conan is bringing in a few famous experts for two of the countries he is visiting in Season 2. Actor Javier Bardem will travel with the host through the Spain episode and director/actor Taika Waititi will guide him through the New Zealand episode.

Watch the trailer