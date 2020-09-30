‘Conan the Barbarian’ TV Series in the Works at Netflix

A live-action TV series based on “Conan the Barbarian” is in development at Netflix, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

The project is from Fredrik Malmberg and Mark Wheeler’s Pathfinder Media. It is the first in a deal between Netflix and Conan Properties International, which is owned by Malmberg’s Cabinet Entertainment. The two will serve as executive producers.

The series does not have a writer/showrunner or director yet. A search for those roles is underway.

Conan the Barbarian is based on the character by Robert E. Howard, who introduced the sword-wielding fighter in a series of short stories that were first published in 1932.

The character has been adapted in numerous forms, most famously by Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1982’s “Conan the Barbarian,” which was his first major role and rocketed him to international fame. He again played the character in the 1984 sequel, “Conan the Destroyer.” A 2011 reboot starred Jason Momoa.

There was also an animated series, “Conan the Adventurer” along with a spinoff, “Conan and the Young Warriors” from 1992-94. A short-lived live-action syndicated series, also titled “Conan the Adventurer,” in aired in 1997, with Ralf Möller playing the lead character.

