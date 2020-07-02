Conan O’Brien will become the first late-night host to get out of his home, but he’s not going back just yet to his Burbank studio.

The TBS late-night comedy will start filming new episodes at Los Angeles’ Largo at The Coronet beginning Monday. “Conan” will remain audience-free and only have a limited crew and staff on site, with the majority continuing to work from their homes. The show will follow all government and industry health and safety protocols.

“I got started doing improv at the Coronet in 1986 and I’m glad we’ve figured out a way to safely keep that theater going during this lockdown,” said O’Brien.

Also Read: With Jimmy Kimmel on Vacation, How Will Late-Night Shows Rank This Summer in Ratings?

“We are thrilled that Conan and his great team reached out and offered to help us through these awful times. We have a long history together and look forward to many more great years to come” said Mark Flanagan, Largo’s owner.

“Conan” has been producing remote episodes since March 30, two weeks after the coronavirus pandemic forced production to shut down across the industry.

In addition to moving the show to Largo, O’Brien’s Team Coco will also be kicking off a digital version of their monthly live stand-up show with the first happening on Thursday, July 9. “Team Coco Live: Moses Storm & Friends” will stream via Twitch and feature are well known and up-and-coming comedians.